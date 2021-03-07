Our State Constitution mandates that every 10 years the legislature must “reapportion” its membership into legislative districts following the federal census. The Constitution allows for anywhere from 25 to 35 legislative districts. State Law specifies that the state shall be divided into 35 legislative districts.
Article 3, Section 5 contains the constitutional mandate that legislative districts consist of compact, contiguous territory and have population as nearly equal as is practicable. In practice, population numbers among districts may have a gross deviation of 10 percent.
When the legislature redistricted in 2011, it adopted a statute specifying, as a matter of policy, that in addition to the standards of population deviance, there would be a priority on protecting communities of interest, as well as respecting geographical and political boundaries. For example, there is an effort to keep counties from being split into different districts. State law also calls for protecting minority voting rights consistent with both the U.S. and the South Dakota Constitutions, and federal statutes as interpreted by the courts.
In the past, federal census data has become available about this time of year. However, because of delays related to COVID, the Census Bureau has announced that the data will be released by September 30. The Constitution gives the legislature until December 1 to complete the reapportionment. If the legislature cannot agree on how to draw new legislative boundaries by then, the Supreme Court will draw the boundary lines.
In general, we know that areas with population growth, such as around Sioux Falls and in the Black Hills, will have more compact districts. Rural areas where population growth has not kept up, or where population has declined, will increase in (geographical) size.
A legislative redistricting committee has been appointed, comprised of seven senators and eight representatives. This committee is working on plans to hold field hearings around the state in October to take public input on how legislative districts should be drawn. The full legislature will meet in a special session on November 8 and 9 to pass laws outlining the new districts.
I was recently named chair of the Senate redistricting committee. Your thoughts and comments are welcome as we work on this topic. Please feel free to send an email to maryduvall@midco.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.