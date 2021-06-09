My dad Russ was at South Dakota State University in 1949 at the same time as Merle Lofgren. Merle became publisher of the McLaughlin newspaper, and wrote this wonderful editorial in 1990. I called the office of McLaughlin Messenger this tuesday afternoon, asked for, and received permission for it to be reprinted in the Capital Journal.
Lord God of hosts, give us rain.
Our land is dry and the wind grinds dirt from the topsoil and blows it in clouds. Animals graze afar looking for green shoots of grass on which to nibble. Your people fear for the coming seasons and the crops on which they depend. The face of your earth lies grimy and long unwashed.
When You pushed up little islands of earth from the vast seas You made us dependent on You for we must have water to live and that water in the beginning must come from the seas. Scoop up tons of water from the seas, Lord, and carry them in Your clouds to our parched land that our crops and grass might grow green and our animals prosper. Your chosen people who at your command followed Moses grumbled when there was no water. ‘‘These are stiff-necked people,” admitted Moses as he asked You what to do. You did not harden your heart toward them but told Moses to strike the rod with his staff and water poured forth.
Shown unto us also thy mercy. Let me not presume to suggest to you, Lord, how You should run your program. It would be nice to start with air stuffed like grey, wet cotton from the clouds to the earth, dripping moisture. Let the air be so heavy laden with moisture a person can almost grab a handful and squeeze out the water.
Let it be so wet ducks can almost swim on it. Let it be almost too wet to breathe. Then a bit of gentle rain, falling like the teardrops of angels on the soil, making it moist like a sponge and almost starting to swell. Then, Lord God of hosts, come with the torrents. Let the rain come in sheets. Let it move like the ocean waves before the wind. Let it rain so it sends the chickens scurrying to the barns and the sparrows huddling under the eaves. Let it rain so the cows and horses seek the leeward side of the hills and the deer stand dripping under the trees. Let it rain so the little children vainly press their noses against the window panes trying to peer out to see the wonder You have wrought.
Let it rain so at night people burrow under the covers and listen to the rain beating on the window panes and gushing down the drain troughs. Then, as in the past, Lord, start the creeks roaring and turn the little rivulets into mountain streams. Fill the dams to overflowing and let the water climb over rims of the lakes. If you wish, Lord God of hosts, throw in the rolling of thunder and the flashing of lightning, though I know it is early in the season for those theatrics. Yet they would remind your stiff-necked people of Your awesome power. One thing more, Lord. Please make it soon.
Merle Lofgren (1926-2008), Corson County News, April 12, 1990, reprinted with permission of McLaughlin Messenger
