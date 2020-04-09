Dear Editor;
In these days of realizing the importance of letting people know how much they are appreciated, I knew I needed to let you and your team know how much I am thankful for and value the Capital Journal.
Besides great coverage of the Legislature, state government and the global activities, I look forward to the community feel that you are developing.
Getting to know more about local citizens has been a pleasure. My favorite part is to read about our wonderful young people and I appreciate the many pictures and stories about them.
I want to wish the new publisher a belated welcome to the Pierre/Fort Pierre community. I am so sorry that you were not even given time to get adjusted before being hit with this all-consuming event that certainly must be impacting the work you all are used to doing.
Thank you for keeping us informed about the crisis and helping us plow through this in the most positive way possible.
Hang in there with us! It won’t be long until we can be the outgoing, active, involved, and caring community of old and all of you at the Capital Journal can keep us informed and tell the wonderful story of our great Pierre/Fort Pierre community.
Sincerely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.