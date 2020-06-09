The South Dakota State Library staff encourages residents of all ages to join their local library’s summer reading program. The goal is to reach 100,000 participants state-wide this summer.

Ask your local librarian if your library is using READsquared, online reading program software, which the State Library has made available to South Dakota’s public libraries. The software allows librarians to manage summer reading programs online, and can be adapted for library programs throughout the rest of the year.

Library users can register for library programs and track reading goals through an application that can be used on mobile devices. Join your local library, and attend summer reading events virtually. Take a book selfie to share on social media with #SDSummerReading2020. The State Library is on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

