Clark Stone remembers as a young boy being frustrated that he could not check out books from the public library in Pierre because he didn’t live in town. Now Stone is able to do something about it, for others.
“I’ll purchase a library card for anyone living in rural Hughes and Stanley Counties who needs the financial assistance,” Stone said.
Library cards are free to anyone living in Pierre or Fort Pierre because both cities fund Rawlins Library. However, people living outside city limits in either community are not eligible for a complimentary card.
“A library card costs $35 a year,” Stone said. “I’m happy to pay that price to spread the love of reading.”
Rawlins Library Director Robin Schrupp said the more the merrier. “We have always welcomed all readers through our doors,” Schrupp said. “This contribution means more of those readers can now borrow materials too. It’s a wonderful gift.”
To be a part of the program, contact Rawlins Library to request a brief income-based form. If you qualify for assistance, the card fee will be paid by Stone, and a one-year card will be provided to you.
Rawlins Library offers more than 159,000 books, ebooks, digital magazines and other materials for research and entertainment. Each year, more than 150,000 people visit the library, with an average daily count of more than 430 patrons. It offers programs for readers of all ages, including programs specifically designed for children. For more information about library programs and activities, visit rawlinslibrary.org.
