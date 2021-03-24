It's been a long year with services at the Rawlins Library impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. But that's about to change on Friday as in-person service returns to normal for kids visiting the library.
The library is eliminating in-person programming limits and lifting age restrictions for visitors.
Library Director Robin Schrupp said in-person services, especially programming, took a hit during the pandemic.
"You know, we always do a lot of programming throughout the year, and if we can't have in-person programming, that's kind of tough," she said. "But our children's librarian had virtual storytimes. We taped them and put them on YouTube, and anybody could go in there and watch them."
Pierre Communication Manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said the move isn't a reopening as much as ending restrictions.
"For the most part, the state and city never closed," she said. "So there isn't really like a big reopening. In terms of most of our city services, City Hall never closed down, our essential services that are out there never closed down."
But Bohnenkamp said the city did make some accommodations at shared workspaces between the city and state. She said the city is also continuing messaging about washing hands, distancing and staying home when sick.
The Rawlings Library also maintained some services after opening the doors in July.
Schrupp said the library saw at least a two-thirds increase in online materials accessed during the pandemic.
The library also had a curbside service, where residents could pre-order materials and pick-up outside the library. The library plans to continue curbside service, but Schrupp said she wants to see less reliance on it from people without increased risks from COVID-19.
While online users increased, Schrupp said people getting physical material slowed noticeably since the pandemic began about a year ago.
"And we were trying to push our e-book services anyway, so I guess that was helpful. But just in a roundabout way," she said. "So, we'll get them back. Now that people can come in again and choose their own. I think it's hard to call in and say, 'I want specific this, this and this.'"
Schrupp finds a lot of people enjoy browsing, and covers can catch an eye when looking around.
"Now that we've partially reopened, it's gone up again," she said. "It hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels, but it has increased. And now that we'll open fully once people are comfortable coming in, I'm sure it will take a little while, but I think once people are comfortable coming in again, it will be back to normal.
Phased services
The library has been slowly working back to the point where age restrictions would end and programming returned. But safety isn't out the window, and normal isn't here just yet.
At Rawlins, staff has Plexiglass partitions separating computer workspaces and shielding staff at the front desk. There are also sanitizer bottles spread throughout the library.
Schrupp said staff clean common areas and books as well as recommend masks. The library also has two new UV light sanitizers for books.
She said the staff was comfortable lifting restrictions, especially after getting their first vaccine dose.
"And I believe this week most of them will be getting the second shot," Schrupp said. "So, I think that was the hold-up. Because everyone has got someone in their family who is immune-compromised or something, and they just weren't quite comfortable with opening. But now that they've gotten the shots, I think we're good."
The library initially hoped to be at this point in its phased reopening by the end of last year. But with changing conditions, Schrupp said they played it by ear.
She said the journey began in March 2020 when the library closed completely and then opened in a limited capacity around July 6.
"That was Phase 2," Schrupp said. "And by the end of August, we moved into Phase 3. And it's been at Phase 3 since then. And that's been mostly open. We had restrictions on programming and also on children coming in unattended."
Rawlins permitted teenagers and older to use the library without an adult. About one month ago, the staff began permitting fifth-graders and older to enter without an adult.
"As of Friday, children are allowed in without their parents," Schrupp said. "But we have a standard restriction, which is anyone under five needs to be with a parent. So that still applies. But any children can come in, like the after-school crowd, can come in without a parent. So, the computers will fill up again."
Welcome back
Lifting the remaining COVID-19 restrictions on unaccompanied children is welcome news to Children's Librarian Ginny Kaus.
"I'm excited about it," she said. "It's actually been weird and eerie because it's like, 'Where are the kids, you know?'"
The library already has programs set and ready. Kaus said staff only found out about lifting the programming restrictions about two weeks ago, but they've been prepared.
And one program she's excited about is Nebraska magician and hypnotist Jeff Quinn.
"He's coming June 12, which is a Saturday, at 3 p.m.," Kaus said. "The magician is going to be a lot of fun. I can't do any magic tricks. So, it'll be great to have a magician come."
Kaus also finds everyone would especially welcome the magic show after Rawlins canceled last summer's programs.
She said there are other great programs outside the library designed for kids. But she said the library's advantage is its programs are free and provides a safe space for children.
But the best part of lifting the final restrictions isn't just getting programming back.
"It just breaks your heart when you have to turn a kid away from coming into the library," she said. "It wasn't often, but it would still sink every time you had to do it. Because a lot of kids just want to come in and read. So it was hard. It'll be nice to have them come back in."
