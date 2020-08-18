Beginning, Friday, Aug. 21, Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre will resume normal operating hours.
“We’re moving into Phase 3 of our COVID-19 reopening plan,” said Robin Schrupp, director of the library. “We’ll still have safeguards in place, but things will start to feel closer to normal around here for our patrons and our staff.”
Those safeguards include:
- Meeting room space is only available by reservation and to groups with 10 or fewer people.
- Computer access and public seating will be restricted to ensure social distancing.
- No unsupervised children under the age of 18 will be allowed in the building; kids must remain with their parents at all times.
- Some educational toys will be unavailable.
- Staff will continue with enhanced sanitation processes.
Library hours will return to Mondays through Thursdays 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sundays 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Curbside delivery service will now be limited, upon request, to elderly patrons, to those with a compromised immune system, and other special circumstances.
Each week so far throughout the pandemic, Rawlins Library loaned an average of more than 1,000 books and other materials.
