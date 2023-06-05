As you may know, mint is an inexpensive addition to your landscaping, easy to grow, and even easier to take care of. Mint is a hardy plant that tends to flourish even with minimal care. Whether you are growing spearmint or peppermint, mint plants can give your yard a lovely aroma and visual appeal with emerald green leaves. But did you know that mint is good for so much more?
Mint can be used around your home in many ways, both in your kitchen and other areas. Because it is so easy to grow and inexpensive, it is the perfect plant for budget-conscious people looking to get some bang for their plant buck!
1. Make mint syrup.
Mint syrup can flavor your summer drinks, snow cones, desserts, and more. Just boil mint leaves with one part sugar to two parts water to create a simple syrup.
2. Perk up your pesto.
Add mint leaves to your pesto dishes to give them a refreshing flavor. It pairs well with basil, or you can even make pesto using mint as the solo herb.
3. Utilize as an insect repellent.
Place pots of mint around your garden (do not plant them in your garden directly, as it will take over EVERYTHING) to repel insects that would love to dine there. Ants especially hate it, so sprinkle in mint wherever they seem to be a problem.
4. Chew for fresh breath.
You can chew on clean mint leaves for fresh breath and soothe your stomach after a large meal. Just break off a new leaf, let it sit on your tongue for a second or two, then chew away! You can also make mouthwash when you combine chopped mint leaves in 1 quart of boiling water. Strain. Store in the refrigerator and use as needed.
5. Give your potatoes some pop.
You can add chopped mint to your roasted potatoes for an added pop. Just chop and toss with some oil, salt, and pepper and pour over your potatoes—roast as usual.
6. Fancy up your beverages.
Freeze mint leaves in your ice cubes for freshness and some pretty presentation. This is especially a great idea when planning bridal or baby showers. Guests will love it! Don’t stop at cold drinks; it’s great in hot chocolate too.
7. Spice up your salads.
Mint leaves make a pretty and practical addition to fruit salads. Just chop and sprinkle or throw the washed leaves in whole. You can also add salsa salads for an instant pick-me-up.
8. Give your butter a boost.
You can make mint butter in seconds. Mix butter and fresh mint leaves in a blender or food processor until mixed well. Use on toast, muffins, and so much more.
9. Enjoy a Mint bath.
Add mint leaves to your bath, and they will refresh and wake up your skin and your senses! You can chop leaves and add them or add leaves whole. It is a way to get the spa experience for less!
10. Spice up steamed foods.
You can add mint to steamed vegetables and steamed rice to get an added pop of flavor. The flavor of mint is unexpected but pairs nicely with these foods and is a great way to perk them up and try something new.
11. Make a Strawberry Mint Face Mask
Because mint is gentle but revitalizing, you can try this wonderful Strawberry Mint Face Mask recipe! Soothe your skin and relax your senses with this easy-to-use mask using mint.
What You Need:
6 Strawberries
2 tablespoons of honey
6 mint leaves
1 cup of yogurt
Directions:
1. Chop your strawberries and mint leaves as fine as possible.
2. Add the chopped ingredients into a bowl and stir in the yogurt and honey.
3. Mix well for several minutes until the mixture is smooth.
4. Apply to your face, avoiding the eyes.
5. Relax and allow the mixture to sit for 15-20 minutes.
6. Rinse off with warm water and pat dry.
Your face will feel smooth, calm, and refreshed! Try this recipe and see how the mint makes all of the difference.
Enjoy all of these uses for mint this summer!
Merissa Alink believes in making the most of what you have and writes about frugal tips, from-scratch recipes, simple living, and much more at www.littlehouseliving.com.
