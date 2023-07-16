The fruit sometimes ripens too quickly, or at least quicker than you expected. Of course, you don't want to throw it out or have to give it to your chickens so soon because you paid good money for that fruit!
In the United States alone, food waste is measured to be about 30 to 40 percent of the food supply.
Today, I wanted to share with you a few practical suggestions on what to do when you have overripe fruit. Hopefully, you find something useful here for something that is currently sitting on your countertop.
One idea is making a quick bread or muffins.
Fruits such as bananas and peaches are terrific for baking in bread and muffins. Berries are also excellent. Another possibility is to mix certain fruits such as cranberries, oranges, bananas, strawberries or whatever combinations you like.
You can also add the fruit to yogurt.
Adding overripe fruit to plain yogurt makes it truly delicious. The overripe fruit's sweetness and plain yogurt's tartness combine beautifully. You can use pieces of the fruits or make fruit purees to add to your yogurt. For another exciting idea, you can freeze the yogurt and fruit to make a fantastic frozen yogurt dessert.
Overripe fruit often tastes fantastic when it's frozen. There are many fruits that, when frozen and then blended, taste similar to ice cream or sorbet. I've also tested and love frozen bananas, apricots, plums, grapes, and kiwifruit. Frozen grapes, in particular, are a favorite snack on hot summer days. Add your frozen fruit to your blender or food processor with a bit of liquid (coconut milk is our favorite), plus some honey or maple syrup, possibly a bit of lemon zest depending on the fruits used (or vanilla or cinnamon!) and blend into an "ice cream."
Overripe fruit also makes for great milkshakes, smoothies, salads, juices and teas.
With the intense flavor that often comes from overripe fruit, you can dry the fruits and make them into delicious fruity teas. You won't even know that the fruit was overripe, just that it tastes so good in the tea!
Overripe bananas are great for a banana milkshake. The combination of orange juice, bananas, and ice cubes all blended together. Overripe fruit can be placed in the freezer and used later in the blender or food processor, along with some liquid to make a smoothie.
If I have overripe kiwifruit, I combine it with bananas to make a great fruit salad. Any fruit can be added to a fruit salad, but I like the combination of kiwifruit and banana. Other great additions are grapes, peaches, apricots and oranges. Just ensure your overripe fruit isn't too mushy for a fruit salad. If it is, you'd be better off using it in one of the things mentioned above or in pies.
Another use for overripe fruits is juice. If you don't like the seeds, you can strain them and add water to your fruit to make a drink. The amount of water you need depends on how sweet you want to make the drink. Even citrus fruits that seem overripe can still be juiced for later use. I like placing my citrus in ice cube trays and then freezing them later.
And of course there's good old-fashioned favorites like making your own jams, jellies and sauces.
An overripe mango can be terrific for a mango puree and a good pancake topping. Overripe apricots and peaches can make excellent jams. If they're really overripe, you may need to add little or no sugar.
With a little creativity, you can find many uses for that fruit that's starting to go bad on your countertop or in the back of your fridge. Overripe fruit may be the perfect thing you need to make the bread, muffin, yogurt, jam, juice and milkshakes!
Merissa Alink believes in making the most of what you have and writes about frugal tips, from-scratch recipes, simple living, and much more at www.littlehouseliving.com.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.