For a second time, Sam Missal and his wife, Kathleen Grigg, will have a newborn portraying Baby Jesus during a live nativity play at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre.

The parents of 5-week-old Leif will play the roles of Joseph and Mary alongside their son. In 2019, they also played the same roles, with their 3-year-old daughter, Hazel, playing baby Jesus.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments