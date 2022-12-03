Sam Missall and his wife, Kathleen Grigg, will portray Joseph and Mary during a live nativity play at Resurrection Lutheran Church. The couple's 5-week-old son, Leif, will play baby Jesus and their 3-year-old daughter, Hazel, will be an angel.
Sam Missall and his wife, Kathleen Grigg, will portray Joseph and Mary during a live nativity play at Resurrection Lutheran Church. The couple's 5-week-old son, Leif, will play baby Jesus and their 3-year-old daughter, Hazel, will be an angel.
For a second time, Sam Missal and his wife, Kathleen Grigg, will have a newborn portraying Baby Jesus during a live nativity play at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre.
The parents of 5-week-old Leif will play the roles of Joseph and Mary alongside their son. In 2019, they also played the same roles, with their 3-year-old daughter, Hazel, playing baby Jesus.
“She screamed like the living daylights,” Missal said.
Missal, 38, and Grigg, 35, who belong to the church, enjoy participating in the play, which is seeing a return on Dec. 11 after a two-year, coronavirus hiatus.
“I’ve actually had members of our congregation, some in their 80s, who said ‘this is their Christmas,’” Missal said. “It’s a pretty important thing in the community. Not the actual display itself.”
A representative for Thrivent Financial, he expects Leif to play baby Jesus to perfection.
“He’s pretty chill,” Missal said.
Hazel will appear as an angel.
The performance at 5:30 p.m. outside the church at 103 N. Taylor Ave will be followed by a soup supper for a free-will donation.
A charter member of the church, Norm Weaver said the animals normally arrive about an hour before the performance.
“I think everybody is pretty excited,” Weaver said. “It’s the time of year to reflect on why Christmas is Christmas.”
Church member Trudy Evenstad has been involved with the live nativity play since its start in 1999.
“We’ve always had live animals, even a live camel at one time,” Evenstad said. “I can truly say we never lost an animal except for one chicken. He may have become a great meal for one of our neighbors.”
She noted that church members dress in costumes, and at one time, got material from former Pierre resident Myra Duba. Duba, who has since moved to Rapid City, had an upholstery business. Some older costumes are still worn.
Church member Roger Inman, who lives between Pierre and Blunt, has provided many of the animals over the years and will do the same this year.
“We have supplied different kinds of birds, ducks, chickens and turkeys,” Inman said. “One year, our neighbor supplied us with a camel.”
Inman also provided lambs, a pony and miniature cow.
“One year, my wife (Cathy) decided we needed a camel and she made a camel costume for a horse that was brought in,” Inman said. “Everybody thought it was funny.”
He hopes to include a peacock this year, but has yet to figure out how to transport it.
The performance will include a narrator and some of the church choir members will lead singing. Metal chairs are set up, and Evenstad recommended bringing blankets since the metal chairs can get pretty cold.
“We’ve had it even when it was snowing outside,” Weaver said. “Sometimes it’s been too cold to sit on the metal chairs. Hopefully we will be blessed (with good weather).”
