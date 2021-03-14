Liver and onions a big hit as fundraiser

Visiting with people you haven’t seen for a spell was the main draw of the annual fundraiser held Saturday. And, of course, the liver and onions main course was also an appeal to many.
The Pierre Senior Citizens Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre saw over 100 attendees, from the most experienced liver-eaters to high school students. Some tickets were sold, though not seen at the door, thus were purchased by people who just wanted to give.
For people who do not necessarily do not care for liver, a main course option was meatballs. Many people commented that the mashed potatoes tasted real, rather than instant. There were green beans and a variety of desserts.
“We had about 20 hardworking volunteers putting all the details together to make this a very successful event,” said Don Zeller with the Center. “We have so many returning customers that tell us how much they like our liver and onion and this the only time they get to enjoy it. Last year this was our final event (before the pandemic hit) and we closed for several months immediately after this event.”
Funds raised go toward the many activities the Center offers to its members and guests. All are welcome to the potlucks, free entertainment and informational events, exercise events, and other activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.