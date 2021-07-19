The Stanley, Sully and Hughes Counties 4-H members walked away with awards on June 22 and July 13, with many earning a chance to statewide competitions in September.

Local 4-H program assistant Jackie Husted said members could win from one of four levels of awards — purple, blue, red and white — with purple being the highest. Members who earned purple and blue awards will go on to statewide competitions at the State Fair in Huron from Sept. 2-6.

Husted said local volunteers served as judges for the Special Foods contest on June 22 and the Public Presentation and Fashion Revue contests on July 13.

Special Foods Contest

Jayna Blume, Junior: Purple

Public Presentation Contest

Justin Neuharth, Beginner: Purple

Jerrick Nickerson, Beginner: Blue

Johnathan Neuharth, Junior: Purple

Jayna Blume, Junior: Blue

Haden Ford, Junior: Blue

John Krieger, Junior: Blue

Joseph Ward, Beginner: Purple

Fashion Revue Contest

Jayna Blume, Junior: 2 Purples and Blue

Amira Hashman, Beginner: Red

Christopher Hashman, Beginner: Red

Wyatt Lauing, Beginner: Blue

Jayne Lees, Junior: 2 Blues

Malia Schumacher, Senior: Purple and Blue

Berkley Stetson, Beginner: Blue

