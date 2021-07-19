The Stanley, Sully and Hughes Counties 4-H members walked away with awards on June 22 and July 13, with many earning a chance to statewide competitions in September.
Local 4-H program assistant Jackie Husted said members could win from one of four levels of awards — purple, blue, red and white — with purple being the highest. Members who earned purple and blue awards will go on to statewide competitions at the State Fair in Huron from Sept. 2-6.
Husted said local volunteers served as judges for the Special Foods contest on June 22 and the Public Presentation and Fashion Revue contests on July 13.
Special Foods Contest
Jayna Blume, Junior: Purple
Public Presentation Contest
Justin Neuharth, Beginner: Purple
Jerrick Nickerson, Beginner: Blue
Johnathan Neuharth, Junior: Purple
Jayna Blume, Junior: Blue
Haden Ford, Junior: Blue
John Krieger, Junior: Blue
Joseph Ward, Beginner: Purple
Fashion Revue Contest
Jayna Blume, Junior: 2 Purples and Blue
Amira Hashman, Beginner: Red
Christopher Hashman, Beginner: Red
Wyatt Lauing, Beginner: Blue
Jayne Lees, Junior: 2 Blues
Malia Schumacher, Senior: Purple and Blue
Berkley Stetson, Beginner: Blue
