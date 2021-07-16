The free “Broadway Bound” concert on June 14 by the Capital City Band offered a local connection. Two pieces featured vocalists from the currently playing Pierre Players’ musical “Man of La Mancha.” Actors Justin Munyer and Tyson Nafus sang “I, Don Quixote,” and actress Sarah Kanz sang “What Does He Want of Me.”
Also performing vocally was Kris Wollman, doing “I Dreamed a Dream” from the Broadway musical “Les Miserables.”
The band, directed by Larry Johnson, presents free weekly concerts at the bandshell in Steamboat Park, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. New musicians are always welcome. Contact: ljohnson@pie.midco.net, www.CapitalCityBand.org.
“Bring your lawn chair, sit back and enjoy an evening of show-stopping music and enjoy a root beer float provided by the Senior Citizen’s Center,” Johnson said.
