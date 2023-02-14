Dr. Kenneth Bartholomew
Dr. Kenneth Bartholomew was at Rawlins Municipal Library on Friday to promote his newest release, a murder mystery titled "Sentenced."

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

The Great Plains lay claim to a plethora of noteworthy authors. Livingston, Montana, has a number of them. Ucross, Wyoming is home to Craig Allen Johnson of Longmire fame. Even in Pierre there are novelists hard at work creating engaging literature.

Fort Pierre resident Dr. Kenneth Bartholomew released his fifth book this month, a murder mystery titled "Sentenced." As part of his speaking engagement at Rawlins Municipal Library Friday, he spoke on how he became an author and the challenges surrounding what goes into writing one of his books.

Rawlins library
While he hasn't done any advertising out of state, word-of-mouth has helped Dr. Kenneth Bartholomew grow a fanbase in South Dakota.
Bill Markley
Pierre writer Bill Markley authored "Billy the Kid and Jesse James: Outlaws of the Legendary West," which compares the lives of two of the most notorious outlaws in the American West.
Will Rogers Medallion Award
Bill Markley took home silver in western biographies and memoirs for "Geronimo and Sitting Bull: Leaders of the Legendary West." This is the highest he's places at the writing contest.

