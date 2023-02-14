The Great Plains lay claim to a plethora of noteworthy authors. Livingston, Montana, has a number of them. Ucross, Wyoming is home to Craig Allen Johnson of Longmire fame. Even in Pierre there are novelists hard at work creating engaging literature.
Fort Pierre resident Dr. Kenneth Bartholomew released his fifth book this month, a murder mystery titled "Sentenced." As part of his speaking engagement at Rawlins Municipal Library Friday, he spoke on how he became an author and the challenges surrounding what goes into writing one of his books.
In Bartholomew’s case, he uses the medium to get what is upsetting him out onto paper.
“I had a case in my internship in San Bernardino, California, 45 years ago that haunted me. I could not get it out of my head, it was a bad case. It just sat there and smoldered in my temporal lobes,” Bartholomew said.
Previous publications he lent his pen to were on medical education and power of attorney.
“Then, I decided to write a novel and that was different. Because the first three were medical books and with all my background and training, it was just more of the technical aspect of getting it on paper,” Bartholomew said.
While he hasn’t always considered himself an author, he admitted to being an avid reader.
“Ever since I was a little kid I read everything. I just constantly read,” he said.
Although a learned medical professional, he said he needed a guiding hand in terms of character and plot development.
“I had never had any writing classes and so that was the harder part about it,” Bartholomew said.
His first draft of "Whiskey Mike" was roughly 660 double spaced pages before his writing coach gave him a note to cut to the action.
“So, I went through and cut and cut and cut and it’s kinda painful when you’ve spent hours writing and you’ve got three pages of stuff and its crap,” he said.
Bartholomew said the fun part for him is condensing a paragraph into a sentence without losing any meaning.
He wrote numerous letters to agents in an attempt to get his book picked up.
“That was a nightmare, I sent countless letters,” Bartholomew said.
After he became frustrated with the process, Bartholomew went the self-publishing route.
Another local author in Bill Markley had his own unique journey creating a body of work. His work, similar to Bartholomew’s, is based on real life events. Markley is a frequent contributor to True West magazine, as well as having written a number of historical titles. Markley thought it would be interesting to compare and contrast Geronimo and Sitting Bull, especially since they never met in their lifetime.
Markley conducted research, attempting to find as many primary sources as possible.
“Of all the books this one was probably the most difficult to do, Geronimo and Sitting Bull, because not only did I have to describe their lives but I had to describe the Hunkpapa Lakota culture and the Chiricahua Apache culture, which are both totally different from the U.S. culture at the time, but also totally different from each other cultural-wise,” Markley said.
Markley lamented the loss of Prairie Pages Bookstore downtown on Pierre Street. He understands the challenges around generating revenue off of his writing. Markley recalled something Bernie Hunhoff, the former publisher of South Dakota magazine, would say.
“Writing books in South Dakota is like farming and making enough money to keep yourself in debt,” Markley said.
One bookstore that does carry his work, along with a number of other South Dakota authors, is the Hole in the Wall bookstore inside Wall Drug. They might have a new Markley original to add to their shelves in the coming years. He's just received the contract to write "The Life and Times of Jim Bridger."
"There are a lot of small and mid-level presses that aren't based out of New York City, so you don't have to go to New York," Markley said.
