  • A Pierre Community Blood Drive at the Pierre Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor, that began August 5 continues August 6, from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For more information, call Abbie Arneson, donor recruitment with Vitalant, at 999-8504.
  • On August 7, the Pierre American Legion, 520 S. Pierre is hosting a Vista Care blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. For more information, call head coordinator Diane Weyer at 224-4501.
  • On August 19, the Pierre Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand, is hosting a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call head coordinator Jodi Hartman at 222-8675.
  • On August 20, there is a blood drive at the Pierre Mickelson Criminal Justice building, 1302 East Highway 14, in the student lounge, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call head coordinator Taylor Hide at 773-6312.
  • On August 21, a Pierre Community Blood Drive is hosted by the Pierre American Legion, 520 S. Pierre, from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, call Nancy at 773-4755.
  • On August 25, the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 409 2nd Avenue NE, is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to noon, at the parish hall. For more information, call head coordinator Kenny Awe at 225-0711.

