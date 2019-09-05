The 391 recipients for the 2019-2020 school year Build Dakota Scholarships have been announced.
The scholarships cover tuition and fees, books, equipment, and other related program expenses for eligible programs within nine high-need industry areas at South Dakota’s four technical institutes. Recipients were selected by the Build Dakota Scholarship board from a total of 1,170 applications.
The 2019-2020 Build Dakota recipients, their hometowns and their areas of study include:
Lake Area Technical Institute: Logan Chase, Fort Pierre, diesel technology; Brenna Dimmitt, Pierre, automotive technology; Blake Feller, Harrold, custom paint fabrication; Paige Gloe, Pierre, registered nursing; Landan Voigt, Pierre, agriculture — precision; and Brenden Wheelhouse, Pierre, diesel technology.
Mitchell Technical Institute: Jack Mercer, Blunt, precision agriculture technology; Samuel Mercer, Blunt, precision agriculture technology; and Cameron Ogle, Harrold, precision agriculture technology.
Southeast Technical Institute: Jayden Face, Fort Pierre, network administration; Shane Nitschke, Pierre, auto technology; and Alana Thomas, Pierre, computer programming.
Western Dakota Technical Institute: Emma Cowan, Pierre, paramedic; and Jackson Miller, Fort Pierre, automotive technology.
“The Build Dakota Scholarship helps students jump into high-need, well-paying fields in South Dakota,” said Dana Dykhouse, chairman of the South Dakota Board of Technical Education. “Some businesses sponsor students and commit to pay part of their program expenses through industry partnerships that expand the impact of Build Dakota dollars. This year, 249 scholarship recipients have an industry partner, which is 33 more than last year.”
“Receiving a scholarship of this caliber is an accomplishment worth celebrating,” added Governor Kristi Noem. “Congratulations to each recipient. You and your families should be very proud.”
The Build Dakota Scholarship program is funded by a $25 million donation from T. Denny Sanford and $25 million in Future Funds that were committed by former Governor Dennis Daugaard.
In-state and out-of-state students of all ages are eligible to apply. Scholarship applicants must be accepted into their approved program of interest. Recipients of the scholarship must enroll full-time, complete their educational program on schedule and commit to stay in South Dakota to work in their field of study for three years following graduation.
Applications for the 2020-21 school year open in January 2020. Find more information at builddakotascholarships.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.