On Friday, Bristol Nielsen sat in a backroom of the “MasterPiece” smoke shop he owns, gesturing towards walls that would be knocked down for further expansion. With braided hair stretched above a Viking undercut, Nielsen pulled down the top of his shirt to reveal the words “HAIL ODIN” tattooed on his chest in thick, bold capital lettering.
In prison, Nielsen explained, materials are burned down to soot, mixed with water and used as ink. Sharpened guitar wires, headphone cords or components from scrapped radios help needle the black cinder beneath skin. This procedure, like many of Nielsen’s prison tattoos, had to be earned. Nielsen went three days without eating and another three without speaking to earn the thunder god’s hammer — “Mjölnir.” Markings upon his flesh remind Nielsen of the community he found behind bars. Like scars, they have the power to remind him the past was real.
Nielsen described the prison community as a brotherhood.
“If somebody was down, we all worked to help that person back up. It was about having somebody to go talk to and people that were like-minded,” he recalled.
Often misunderstood and misportrayed, the fraternity Nielsen found in prison organized themselves around the Nordic-pagan religion Ásatrú. Their reconstructed faith was less about prayer and scripture than adherence to etiquette. The loosely organized tribe emphasized strict codes of conduct, physical exercise and fellowship between members. Within that structure, Nielsen found the fire to clear deadwood from his mind.
“The group allowed me to sit down and talk — actually focus on something outside of the walls,” Nielsen said. “Something that wasn't just about working out, or what TV show was going to be on that night, or who's getting the remote. We actually had something that we could sit down and learn as a group. That focus really helped bring maturity to me. They were a very serious group.”
They gave Nielsen a very direct message.
“They told me, ‘you’re smart, you're dedicated, you need to stop being impulsive and stop acting this way. You're lashing out at all the wrong things. You just need to focus on yourself, you just need to find yourself and work on building yourself,’” Nielsen recalled.
He now plans to incorporate elements of Ásatrú into his wedding ceremony.
After years of substance abuse and trouble with the law, Nielsen is sober and enjoying newfound success. As revenue from MasterPiece grows, so do Nielsen’s plans with his soon-to-be wife and a son he plans to formally adopt.
Now 26, Nielsen looked back on a life colored by varying shades of trouble. When he was 13, he received his first DUI. The next year, he was kicked out of rehab — the first of a string of failed programs. By 16, he was shooting meth.
Today, however, Nielsen is physically and mentally fit — a well-adjusted family man with a successful business, about to purchase a house for his growing family.
Before Nielsen made plans to break down the physical walls inside his store, he broke the behavioral ones that stood between him and his potential. Now, it seems there is no wall that can withstand the force of Nielsen’s will. These days, there’s barely any barrier between professional and personal development. For Nielsen, advancing his business is now almost an extension of advancing himself.
“The only thing I really have that pushes me forward is success. I want to be successful. I want to show people that this is who I am now. This is what I can do,” he said. “There’s a way better market in South Dakota than I ever had planned for. We hit our one-year goal in less than four months. This is just mind-blowing.”
Although he described life as “crazy hectic,” Nielsen felt good to be busy.
“It’s a roller coaster, for sure. It’s constantly up and down. Shipping times right now are particularly hard on us, with two or three weeks to wait for packages,” he said. “I’m running out of products faster than I can get them in.”
But Nielsen wasn’t waiting for items to arrive from overseas. Other than Chinese-manufactured nicotine vaporizers, he sources everything from US distributors. Nielsen said his aim is to offer a quality product at a fair price.
He prioritizes local suppliers, artists and manufacturers because he knows firsthand what it’s like to be overlooked within one’s own community. In the future, Nielsen hopes to expand west towards Rapid City, and eastward towards Sioux Falls. Ultimately, three additional MasterPiece outlets might realize Nielsen’s goal of making his products accessible to anyone, anywhere in the state.
Vape and delta-8 THC products remain the “main staple” at MasterPiece. Nielsen explained that these high-demand items drive everything else forward. But shoes, clothing, glassware and more are also offered. Nielsen’s newly appointed manager, Joe Hoffman, personally crafts everything from bath salts to scented candles, and offers them in the store.
Before Nielsen gave him a job, Hoffman was another customer who just stopped in to browse. It was a “really cool” experience, Nielsen said, to watch Hoffman flourish after finding employment at MasterPiece. Afterwards, Hoffman started his own business and bought his first house.
Nothing could please Nielsen more. Changed by past hardship, Nielsen is forever interested in changing the fortunes of his fellow underdogs.
“I see a lot of people who get in trouble and are just cast to the side. People just give up on them, assuming they’ll forever be a bad person,” Nielsen said. “But that’s not what happened with me. People kept telling me I was a good person with potential until one day I said, ‘you know what? Maybe they’re right.’ The people that mattered didn’t give up on me, even when 99 percent of people would have.”
Nielsen remembered those stigmatized for drug use who were secretly gifted.
“I feel for people like that. I want them to show their artwork in my store. These people have never had anybody interested in them. I want them to feel like, ‘hey, we actually care about you and enjoy the stuff that you’re doing and we’re not gonna give up on you,’” he said.
Other than immediate family, the most important person in Nielsen's life is his fiancé, Mary Lee, and their son, Jasper. What began as a blind date at Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant became a relationship that would define Nielsen’s life. The woman who accepted Nielsen at his worst is now enjoying him at his best.
“I loved him even then, even how he was. Now, he’s more than I could have asked for,” Lee said. “We make the perfect team. We’re doing what we love and watching our dreams come true. We do better and better every day, that’s our life. ‘Better than yesterday’ is our motto.”
Lee assists Nielsen in many behind-the-scenes aspects of running MasterPiece. But other than being a business partner, Lee also made Nielsen a father.
“He was the daddy we were waiting for. He was really good with Jasper — he became his friend first, and slowly worked on it,” Lee said. “They had a bond from the beginning. Jasper was the one who decided that Bristol was his Dad, but (Nielsen) also made himself into one. He’s put in a lot of work to learn how to be a parent. It’s all trial and error and he’s honestly had the hardest job.”
When Nielsen saw how his drinking affected family weekends, he told Lee, “This is not who I want to be.” Then, he stopped drinking.
Because he opted for the “cold turkey” method, Nielsen suffered the full onslaught of sudden alcohol withdrawal — potentially lethal symptoms called “delirium tremens.” Although it was bad, Nielsen said he was grateful for how quickly it all stopped, compared to the lingering effects of heroin cessation. But all that is now deep in his rearview.
Nielsen and Lee plan to have a baby together in the near future, most likely after buying a new home just outside of town. Rather than being weakened by hardship, their relationship grew stronger.
“We kind of molded together. My weaknesses are some of his strengths and my strengths are some of his weaknesses,” Lee said.
Nielsen’s heroic rise didn’t come from any program, institution or system. For him, the secret to success was simple.
“It was people. It was the generosity of others and the way people treated me and talked me into moving forward and being a decent person. I wouldn’t be here without the people around me who supported the places I would go and supported who I really am,” he said.
