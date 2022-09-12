Bristol Nielson
Bristol Nielson, right, shows a pair of shoes in his shop. Nielson found family life and owning a business gave him the drive to turn his life around.

 Michael Leifer / Capital Journal

On Friday, Bristol Nielsen sat in a backroom of the “MasterPiece” smoke shop he owns, gesturing towards walls that would be knocked down for further expansion. With braided hair stretched above a Viking undercut, Nielsen pulled down the top of his shirt to reveal the words “HAIL ODIN” tattooed on his chest in thick, bold capital lettering.

In prison, Nielsen explained, materials are burned down to soot, mixed with water and used as ink. Sharpened guitar wires, headphone cords or components from scrapped radios help needle the black cinder beneath skin. This procedure, like many of Nielsen’s prison tattoos, had to be earned. Nielsen went three days without eating and another three without speaking to earn the thunder god’s hammer — “Mjölnir.” Markings upon his flesh remind Nielsen of the community he found behind bars. Like scars, they have the power to remind him the past was real.

Nielsen
Bristol Nielsen standing in front of a mural at his business in Pierre. Nielsen said he wants to use his shop to help lift others up the way it helped lift him up and turn his life around.
MasterPiece
Bristol Nielsen arranging product at MasterPiece.

Michael Leifer

Reporter

Reporter Michael Leifer graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2022.

