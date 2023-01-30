As inmates from the South Dakota women’s prison await release, they seek guidance as they transition to life outside. Some choose to seek a higher power to avoid becoming a repeat offender. A number of religious organizations work together to provide a means of rehabilitation while supporting the incarcerated.

The Magdalene group has a board with members from the local faith community. They assemble sling bags to be filled with toiletries and hygiene items for those exiting the women's prison. Through their efforts, the non-profit has been able to fill more than 400 exit bags.

