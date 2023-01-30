Bradley Palmer, a deacon at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, organizes donations of feminine products that now nearly fill a room. “The thing we like to say is ‘It’s great to see you go, we hope we don’t see you again,” Palmer said.
As inmates from the South Dakota women’s prison await release, they seek guidance as they transition to life outside. Some choose to seek a higher power to avoid becoming a repeat offender. A number of religious organizations work together to provide a means of rehabilitation while supporting the incarcerated.
The Magdalene group has a board with members from the local faith community. They assemble sling bags to be filled with toiletries and hygiene items for those exiting the women's prison. Through their efforts, the non-profit has been able to fill more than 400 exit bags.
Deacon Bradley Palmer, a deacon at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, along with his wife, Gidget, felt that they wanted to continue their work with prisoners after completing their ministry training. Since then, they’ve made inroads with a number of inmates.
“We’ve had several ladies tell us that they’d like to stay in Pierre, but they didn’t feel like it was possible because there is a housing shortage. Workforce housing is in short supply here,” Bradley said. “There’s plenty of jobs. We have jobs in Pierre but they also have jobs in Rapid City and Sioux Falls. I think because there’s more opportunities for them to find a place to stay, to get into treatment facilities, they usually go one way or the other east or west. I do think there are a certain amount of them that would stay in Pierre if they had that opportunity. And so the long term goal of Magdalene would be to help them, if they wanted to stay in our community, to maybe find a place to stay.”
Magdalene helps the women transition with more than just material needs, offering mentorship, education as well as simply a reprieve from the toll prison life takes. One example that comes to his mind involves an inmate that was discharged last year. She asked the deacon to meet her at the door as she was being released.
“It was kinda a special moment to see her walk out after five or six years and the big smile she had on her face,” Bradley said.
Since returning to her community, she has since rebuilt her relationship with her family.
Part of building the ministry involves working hand in hand with other non-profits in the community doing similar work, including the Church of Hope.
Sharon Ball is the pastor of Church of Hope, which meets in the South Dakota Women’s Prison.
“Even within the prison system, some inmates look on other inmates with disdain, and with disgust, and with distaste. Even there, some crimes are more tolerable than others (but) the bottom line in the Christian tradition is that we are all sinners, saved by God’s grace,” she said when speaking with the Capital Journal last year. “It’s a battle I fight daily.”
Rev. Ruth Skar is the Associate Executive Minister for the American Baptist Churches of the Dakotas. Skar has been thrilled with the work Ball has been doing in central South Dakota.
“One thing that’s been so great about Pastor Sharon, she is much more out there in the community than any other pastor we’ve ever had. She attends First Baptist, but then she’ll go to another church on that same morning and talk about the Church of Hope and talk about what needs we have,” Skar said.
Being that Ball’s salary comes primarily through donations, Skar is impressed with her dedication. That hard work is paying off in turnout.
“They meet in the lunchroom and sometimes it's gotten so big that they’ve had to move it to the gym. I was just there visiting in December and it was in the gym and it was a very big crowd. Many women have been baptized,” Skar said.
Skar said it’s kind of a hard church because the congregation changes over time.
“They really celebrate with the women that get out and I just think it’s been an absolutely wonderful ministry,” Skar said.
They also make sure to meet with the inmates throughout the week so the women have someone to talk to confidentially.
“Many of them have come to know the Lord that probably would not otherwise have that relationship, and it’s really changed their life,” Skar said.
She said two former inmates are now sitting on the church's steering committee.
“I do not think they would be in that place in their lives if they had not come to know the Lord in that situation with having a church in the prison,” Skar said.
For more information about Magdalene Dakota, call (605) 220-8676.
