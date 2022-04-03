Several people have been contacting us asking if they should start watering their lawn. The short answer is — not yet. Let’s get into the details a little and cover a few other things to prepare for lawn-wise this spring.
Lawn grass does need to be watered when it starts growing. The amount of water needed depends on grass type, root depth, soil moisture and weather. Most lawns are made of a collection of different grass species, but for the most part, do not deviate from each other much as far as when they start to grow.
For this article, we’ll talk about lawns made up entirely or primarily of bluegrass — in other words, a typical suburban lawn. Obvious differences exist compared to warm-season grasses like buffalograss and blue grama, which we might visit in a later article.
Lawn grasses do not start growing until the overnight ground temperatures remain in the mid-40s. For us, that’s sometime mid-April or later. Any lawn watering prior to that will obviously contribute to the soil moisture but won’t be used by the grass right away.
There are electronic probes that can test soil moisture but a much simpler method is plunging a long screwdriver into the ground. If it’s hard to push, the soil is dry. If it’s easy there is adequate moisture in the soil.
The longer you keep your grass the deeper its roots will grow. The deeper the roots, the better access the grass might have to moisture. The maximum grass blade length is about 3.5 inches, any taller and the grass tends to lay down on itself.
For the first mowing of the year, some like to mow very low and collect the clippings. This removes some of the detritus and at this time of year does not damage the grass.
If you get stuck in a Mexican jail for a bit and the lawn gets very tall before you can get to it, multiple mowings over the course of several days taking off no more than one-third of the grass blade at a time is much better than a single, decimating low cut. Not only is it better for the health of the grass but physically easier to accomplish as well.
If a fall fertilizer was applied, less springtime fertilizer should be needed. Wait until the common purple and white lilacs start blooming to apply that first fertilizer for the year. If crabgrass is a concern, a pre-emergent crabgrass preventer should be mixed in with the fertilizer.
Finally, before you start up your mower, check the blades to make sure they are sharp. This is a great winter as well as seasonal chore depending on how many times you mow and how large your lawn is. A sharp blade makes clean cuts, dull blades leave shredded ends which are not healthy, physically detracting and actually cause the grass to need more water.
Soon we’ll be in the midsts of our growing season and that’s great to look forward to, but for now, hold off on watering the lawn.
Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre.
