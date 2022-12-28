While one might plan on attending a concert at Sturgis Buffalo Chip or the Denny Sanford Premier Center, there is plenty to be heard of in central South Dakota. Although they may be off the beaten path, local musicians are hard at work establishing Pierre as South Dakota’s next music scene.
Andrea Royer, who runs an arts studio in town, found that Pierre’s music scene is overlooked from time to time.
“I feel that our market for music out here is growing tremendously since I first moved here,” she said, citing larger events like Oahe Days Music & Arts Festival as a sign of growth. “The culture for live music has grown a lot in the last 10 years and I think that it's still growing of course.”
There are a number of places to see live music throughout the year, so finding a stage isn’t a challenge.
“Every place in town that has live music has the ability to have it indoors and outdoors, and so if they let us play then we play,” Royer said.
Local musicians can be found in a variety of venues sharing what they have created. Otherwise, they might be training to make a signature sound, something that can be challenging while also balancing their day-to-day life.
When Short Grass Arts Council president Katie Dwyer moved to Pierre in the summer of 2016, she realized that there were only a small handful of venues to perform. Similar to her contemporaries, many of those venues preferred cover bands to original music by singer-songwriters.
“I started asking myself how I could improve my situation,” she said.
In 2018, when she was pregnant with her daughter, Dwyer began using the web to expand her music industry knowledge and to network.
“Now I work remotely with people all over the world, and I am very happy with my situation,” she said. “I've used my audio and production skills to start narrating and producing audiobooks from my modest home studio here in town. I figured if freelancing as a singer-songwriter, session vocalist and audio engineer doesn't work out, there are plenty of entry level jobs around Pierre that I could add to my life, but the work kept coming in consistently through my website, social media platforms and online marketplaces.”
To avoid being burnt out, Dwyer has become more selective when it comes to what bookings she takes.
“I realize that not every musician is willing to take the dive into music production that I did, but there are definitely other ways to stack your skills to earn more. I think Andrea Royer is a great example of this in how she is both a performing singer-songwriter and a teacher. Unfortunately, being a talented musician is now the bare minimum to being successful,” Dwyer said. “I don't know any musicians, here or anywhere else, that are surviving just on their talent. We need to be talented, and dedicated, and willing to provide a service, and good at marketing ourselves, and good at adapting to change. It is not easy but I have found it to be incredibly rewarding.”
While many aspire for greatness, the effort that it takes to become a working musician is quite challenging. Even with the right equipment and training, it can take years before a musician might feel they’ve made any headway. There is also some steep competition between original musicians and cover bands to keep in mind. KC Hughes found that places in Texas and Tennessee are more welcoming to those who create original music.
“They want to hear music that they know so it’s kinda hard to get a grasp on what they want,” Hughes said. “You're always thinking and trying to come up with something that feels familiar already but being your own.”
One can show their support by visiting a musician’s site, as well as spreading the word to your friends. Hughes recalled one of his biggest fans from Minnesota, who discovered him on social media, driving eight hours to catch one of his shows. He also credieds his social media presence with connecting him with a venue booker in Tennessee. Although this is great for those outside of the state, Hughes found that there should be more done to show off what is being done here.
“There's not enough events designed to display the talent that we do have,” he said.
While Royer doesn’t currently have her music available online, Hughes has his up on a variety of streaming platforms. Hughes cites TuneCore and CD Baby as two streaming services that are popular with local musicians in the area.
As Royer makes plans on building a recording studio, Hughes does most of his group’s recording in house. Gene Lumby, who plays bass in Hughes’ band, is the keeper for the group’s studio equipment. While he has purchased professional studio time along with a producer, Hughes sees the value of the do it yourself approach.
“Kinda like Waylon (Jennings) and those guys recording, doing their own stuff," Hughes said. "I mean we ended up with something that we really like from doing it ourselves.”
