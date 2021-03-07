The following Pierre students have been named to the Minnesota State University — Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2020. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
Kara Brusven from Christian Liberty Academy School System — commercial music.
Hannah Lingle from T.F. Riggs High School — speech/language/hearing science
