Black Hills State University - Spearfish has released its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. A total of 817 students maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours.
Students who achieved a 4.0 GPA are recognized with an asterisk (*).
The BHSU Spring 2020 dean’s list includes:
Pierre - Harrison Armstrong*, Aaron Chapman*, Haylee Hauck, Jesse Jares, James Lees, Jessika McCarty, Jayd Mullen, Katherine Nielson, Kayla Peplinski, Samantha Ray, Cassandra Ryckman, Sydney Theobald*, Kelsey VanDenHemel*, Cassandra Vandewiele, and Kala Wallace.
Fort Pierre - Riley Hannum* and Riley Rowse*.
Gettysburg - Cordell Hope*.
