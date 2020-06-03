Mitchell Technical Institute has a total of 294 students earn placement on its Spring Semester 2020 president’s list. Students must earn a term grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and be registered for at least 12 credit hours of academic work during the semester. Region students include:

Madyson Titze, Fort Pierre; Jack Mercer, Blunt; Rease Logan, Gettysburg; Tyra Flaaen and Thomas Semmler, Highmore; Zane Zilverberg, Holabird; and Braeden Bruning, Onida.

Pierre students include: Sophia Bullard, Jade Evans, Amy Gilkerson, Dominic Howard, Kody Rilling and Logan Spelbring.

