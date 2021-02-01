University of Minnesota - Rochester has announced its 2020 Fall semester chancellor’s list.To be listed, a student must have earned a 3.666 Grade Point Average or higher and completed a minimum of 12 credits.
Making the list is Kaitlyn Pitlick, a graduate of T.F. Riggs High School.
***
Jolee Smith of Pierre earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Chadron State College, Dec. 18, 2020. The college honored 127 candidates for bachelor's degrees during Winter 2020 Commencement. The ceremony premiered on YouTube Dec. 18.
