University of Minnesota - Rochester has announced its 2020 Fall semester chancellor’s list.To be listed, a student must have earned a 3.666 Grade Point Average or higher and completed a minimum of 12 credits.

Making the list is Kaitlyn Pitlick, a graduate of T.F. Riggs High School.

***

Jolee Smith of Pierre earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Chadron State College, Dec. 18, 2020. The college honored 127 candidates for bachelor's degrees during Winter 2020 Commencement. The ceremony premiered on YouTube Dec. 18.

Tags

Load comments