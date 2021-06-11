On June 4, a group of Pierre T.F. Riggs High School students brought in a fairly big haul of carp on the Missouri River.
Jacob Mayer, Luke Leingang, Hayden Shaffer, Blake Judson and Michael Jackley caught 119 buffalo carp while bowfishing. They had to take two separate trips back to the dock because they filled up the boat with fish. The boys shot the fish between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday night into Saturday morning. According to Mayer, there were so many carp because of the annual buffalo carp spawn that happens once a year for two days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.