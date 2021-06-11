Carp

 Jacob Mayer

Jacob Mayer, Luke Leingang, Hayden Shaffer, Blake Judson and Michael Jackley caught 119 buffalo carp while bowfishing. They had to take two separate trips back to the dock because they filled up the boat with fish. The boys shot the fish between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday night into Saturday morning. According to Mayer, there were so many carp because of the annual buffalo carp spawn that happens once a year for two days.

