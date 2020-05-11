The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred nearly 3,500 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration May 9.
The graduation was done virtually, viewable at https://commencement.unl.edu. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates. May 2020 graduates can download and share their digital diploma. All May 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony, and those plans are in the works.
Areas graduates include Pierre residents:
- Jaden Bryant Filler - Bachelor of Science.
- TyAnn Kristine Elizabeth Herman - Bachelor of Arts.
- Ryan Michael Mikkelsen - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
- Emily Nicole Petersen - Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with high distinction.
- Miranda LeAnn Rockwood - Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Kali Jean Hansen from Gettysburg - Bachelor of Science.
