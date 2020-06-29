Nearly 7,500 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to its deans' list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Qualification for the deans' lists vary among the eight undergraduate colleges. Students can be on the deans' list for more than one college.
- Garrett Vizcarra, Fort Pierre, senior, College of Business, economics.
- Emily Jo Kist, Pierre, junior, College of Business, finance.
- Madison Lynn Nelson, Pierre, sophomore, College of Education & Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).
- Emily Nicole Petersen, Pierre, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry.
- Jessica Lea Weber, Pierre, junior, College of Business, finance and economics.
