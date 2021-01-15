Lake Area Technical College — Watertown has announced its current president’s list full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0.
Local and area students so honored include:
Fort Pierre
Logan Chase
Wyatt Deal Lane Kramme
Samantha Longbrake.
Pierre
Jacob Beastrom
Olivia Bertram
Cheyenne Christensen
Brenna Dimmitt
Grace Gunderson
Rose Gunderson
Jennifer Hanna
Tara Hiller
Katherine Nelson
Colton Ramsey
Ashley Stetson
Jace Wernsmann
