Lake Area Technical College — Watertown has announced its current president’s list full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0.

Local and area students so honored include:

Fort Pierre

Logan Chase

Wyatt Deal Lane Kramme

Samantha Longbrake.

Pierre

Jacob Beastrom

Olivia Bertram

Cheyenne Christensen

Brenna Dimmitt

Grace Gunderson

Rose Gunderson

Jennifer Hanna

Tara Hiller

Katherine Nelson

Colton Ramsey

Ashley Stetson

Jace Wernsmann

