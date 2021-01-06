These colleges and universities have released their Fall 2020 dean’s lists. For a student to make the list in each institution, the student must earn at a Grade Point Average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Full-time students carry at least a class load of 12 credit hours.
University of Jamestown, North Dakota
Tayler Larsen and Ashley Turner, both of Pierre.
Northern State University - Aberdeen
Fort Pierre - Reid Wieczorek. Gettysburg - Alyson Hageman, Sierra Wieseler, Paige Worthurg. Gregory - Mackenzie Odenbach, Sierra Smith, Haley Wenger. Highmore - Zoe Tvedt.
Pierre - Paige Brandt, Grace Campbell, William Ellwanger, Ashley Even, Carly Handcock, Lexi Henning, Judah McKinley, Spencer Sarringar, Allison Schaefbauer, Hailey Switzer, Tori Thorpe, Alison Woodmansey.
Dakota Wesleyan University - Mitchell
Fort Pierre – Elizabeth Duffy. Gettysburg – Avery Dutt, Delanie Larson.
Pierre – Davis Anderson, Cobey Carr, Kathryn Hardwick, Morgan Oedekoven, Elena Svingen.
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City
Erick Colman, Shelby Guthrie, Aaron Hoelscher, Matthew Pugh, Samuel Ryckman, Josi Stevens, and Deni Zeeb, all of Pierre.
Augustana University in Sioux Falls
Fort Pierre - Riggs Sanchez.
Pierre - Caryn Brakke, Chloe Folts, Caitlyn Hemmelman, Arden Koenecke, Natalie Mohr, Nolan Ortbahn.
