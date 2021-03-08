The Northern State University - Aberdeen music department presents its 10th and ‘almost annual’ Bach’s Lunch, honoring the 336th birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach, at noon on Wednesday, March 17.
NSU Chamber Singers, under the direction of Timothy Woods, include soprano Abigail Arhart of Fort Pierre, and tenor Kevin Boring of Pierre.
Admission is free to all 2020-21 NSU School of Fine Arts events. The performance is in the Jewett Theater in the NSU Johnson Fine Arts Center. Limited seating is available.
The concert is also livestreamed on the NSU Music Department Facebook page.
