Long-time Pierre and White River resident Webster Aaron Two Hawk Sr. left a long legacy of public service behind when he died on Oct. 21, and his son, Albert, looked back at his father’s life spent serving his community, state, tribe and nation.
Albert, a Sioux Falls resident, said Webster was a giving and helpful person his whole life.
“To me, being the son of an Episcopal minister, I saw the love that Jesus wanted us to share with people by watching my father as he worked with people — not only the church, but the tribe and also with the state,” he said.
Webster joined the U.S. Army in 1952, serving with the 511th Airborne Regiment during the Korean War, where he received a Purple Heart. After returning to the United States, Webster continued his service through the National Guard, retiring as a major with South Dakota’s 109th Engineer Battalion in 1970. He also married his first wife Evelyn Ann Lambert in 1953, who later died in 1994.
But Webster’s service went beyond the military. He also served two stints as the Rosebud Sioux Tribe’s tribal chairman and was elected chief by the United Sioux Tribes.
In 1996, former Gov. William Janklow appointed Webster as the Tribal Government Relations Office’s commissioner. That was also the same year he married Marge Grant.
On the ministerial side, Webster earned a Master of Divinity from Kenyon College in Ohio, later ordained in 1958 at St. Peter Episcopal Church in Lake Andes, South Dakota. Webster served communities across the state, including Yankton, Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Missions, and at St. Peter Episcopal Church in Fort Pierre.
“Being named Chief of the Seven Fire Places of the Lakota Nations,” Albert found stood out most when looking back on the many years and ways Webster served people. “The reason why is he was the last chief that people actually elected, I guess, the way we do it. They don’t do that. Nowadays, the people are sons of chiefs. He was the last chief that the people made. Now they make them all the time, but it has to be done in a traditional manner.”
Albert remembered his father’s love for horses as a fond memory and a passion he wholeheartedly kept with him.
He credited Webster for getting him to begin riding as a 4-year-old child, breaking his first in when he was 5.
“He put an older boy on it to make sure it won’t buck, and when it didn’t buck, he opened up the gate and threw me on there and let it go,” Albert recalled. “By the time the horse had played out, he and I were brothers. I kept him for 18 years. He said Indians would go out in the wild and catch them out there on the flats and ride them that way — jump on them and ride them. So, that’s what he wanted me to experience. I was a little boy, mind you.”
With a long “Oh, yes,” Albert agreed that the experience was still fresh in his mind, adding that Gleska ran as fast as he could for five miles.
“And I just hung on because all I had was the lead rope and a halter on him,” he said.
Webster rode Gleska, who Albert taught to dance, in the Rosebud fair one year.
“And then his dad got to ride in one of the presidential inaugural parades when he was chairman,” Albert’s wife, Dr. Sophie Two Hawk, said.
Albert said Webster rode in former President Richard Nixon’s inaugural parade down the Mall during his time as chairman for the United Sioux Tribes. He said while he got to go plenty of places with his father, the inauguration wasn’t one of them, adding that he did get to see the photos in the newspaper.
“It was an old horse, and he was a little bit embarrassed because he was used to riding his stallion, and they put him on a 28-year-old horse,” Albert noted with a laugh. “An old one. They were afraid it might buck or something because he was riding it bareback. So, they put him on the oldest one they had, I guess. So, I used to tease him about it.”
And through all the memories, Webster’s service remained at the forefront for Albert. He found his father’s service as a minister fit with his ability to help people whenever they needed him.
“I was really impressed with that because he would drop things to go help people,” Albert said. “His whole life was about serving. That’s what I was impressed with, even though he had all those titles — he served.”
