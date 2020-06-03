Love, Laughter, Cancer & a Pandemic

Last Halloween I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I was shocked and unprepared for the changes this diagnosis brought to my life. However I was absolutely sure of one thing – reliance on God.
Love and prayer would be as necessary as the medical treatment I would need. Family, friends, my parish community, co-workers, school children, and prayer groups prayed for me during my journey with this disease.
When we talk about cancer we often use words like battle and fight. I had often used those words myself when asking another about their cancer experiences. But those words did not work for me. Instead I chose the words LOVE and LAUGHTER to describe how I would make my way through treatments that would eradicate the cancer.
During the continued testing process and waiting times I remarked to a granddaughter that I had never laughed so much. Her response was, “Of course, grandma, we are a funny family!”
My family is not only funny but knows me well. My children and grandchildren found ways to help me through the medical processes and with holiday preparations. My siblings called to see how I was doing and encourage me. I reconnected with cousins and old friends. I had no idea, then, that these connections would become even more important after Covid-19 came into our lives.
God provided me several companions on this journey – other women who received a diagnosis of breast cancer. At my first office visit I was told not to compare my cancer to others. So, I learned to listen to these women’s stories and take from them what was helpful for me and to leave the rest as part of their story. Many of their experiences helped make my journey easier.
The medical staff at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and the Helmsley Center in Pierre and the Breast Cancer Institute in Sioux Falls provided compassionate and knowledgeable care for me. They patiently answered all my questions and concerns. I thank God for their dedication and their care of me – mind, body, and spirit.
Post-surgery, I had to learn new ways of doing chores around the house. I realized that I was not as proactive prior to surgery as I could have been to manage those tasks and care for myself. I decided to educate myself more fully for the second phase of my treatment – radiation. I attended cancer survivor support groups and began to read all I could about radiation, its side effects, and how to manage them.
Most importantly I learned how to advocate for myself and ask for help. Based on the information I read I developed a plan for my days of treatments. It helped me to manage my duties at work. I scheduled my radiation treatments so that I had time to care for myself after the treatments. When I was asked by one of our church members what she could do to help, I asked if one meal could be brought to us each week I received treatments. I am grateful to her for organizing the meals and to the families who provided them.
So you may ask, “What does this have to do with the pandemic?” Several times through my cancer journey I remarked that I did not have time for cancer in my life! How was I to know then that what I learned from the cancer journey about relying on God, connecting with others, asking for help, educating myself about the disease, learning new ways of doing old things, and advocating for myself would help me through a pandemic?
I had about two weeks of “normal life” after my cancer treatments ended before Covid-19 completely changed mine (and others’) way of being in our world. I am a chaplain at St. Mary’s Hospital, Maryhouse, and Avera Home Hospice. My husband works for another essential employer in our city. Our jobs require us to be on-site, so working from home is not an option. The practice we had at finding new ways of doing familiar things was now a skill that helped us navigate the daily changing circumstances where we worked.
At home we found different and safer ways to shop, run errands, have repairs done in our house and on our cars. Instead of eating in local restaurants, we get our food to go, drive to the river and eat it. We pick up ice cream at our favorite places and take the treats to our family’s house where we sit outside and eat them (6 feet apart, of course) with grandchildren.
In mid-March, when schools shut down, I wanted to talk and see all my school-aged grandchildren here and in North Dakota at the same time. I sought help from my granddaughter to find a way we could all communicate at the same time. She introduced me to Google DUO. I quickly learned how to video chat and set up calls with grandchildren, then children, and finally siblings. Eventually I organized St. John’s “Nourish for Caregivers” support group on a video call. Our prayer group is on video call as well.
Since our family cannot be together during this time we use video calls to stay connected. We share stories of how others make it through tough times. We share creative ways that people are coping. We tell jokes and laugh! We celebrate birthdays, holidays, and the anniversary of an adoption. Family and friends who reached out to me during my cancer journey continue to stay in contact with me during the lock-downs in their states.
I thank a gracious and loving God daily for family and friends who love and laugh. I am grateful to everyone who helped me become free of cancer. I pray for protection for our world from disease and violence. I pray for peace and for justice. I pray in gratitude for lessons learned and the strength to continue to Love and Laugh.
