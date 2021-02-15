COVID-19 cases in South Dakota K-12 schools continue to decrease, according to data updated weekly by the State Health Department. College case counts have remained low but show slight increases.
There are currently 146 active cases in the state’s K-12 schools, 19 fewer than last week. New cases continue to trend downward, with 109 reported the week of Feb. 7-13. There are 10,809 total cases in K-12 schools — 8,105 among students and 2,704 among staff.
More K-12 schools have no active cases than last week; 796 compared to last week’s 774. There has also been a slight increase in schools with three or more cases; 22 this week compared to last week’s 12. Sixty-nine schools have one or two active cases.
There are 32 active COVID cases in the state’s colleges, universities, and technical schools, nine more cases than last week. Twenty-seven new cases were reported the week of Feb. 7-13; four more than the week before. There are 3,483 total cases among South Dakota’s higher education institutions, 2,975 among students and 508 among staff.
The number of schools with active infections is the same as last week: seven schools have no active cases, five have one or two, and three have three or more cases.
The Department of Health updates COVID data related to South Dakota schools every Monday on their website, https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/.
