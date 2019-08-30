Teresa Thie’s presentation ”Understanding adverse childhood experiences - building self-healing communities” was the August 28 installment of The Right Turn’s monthly lunch & learn program.
Despite adverse childhood experiences, an individual’s resilience can be built. And, a community as a whole can be strengthened through its individual members going through this process, according to Thie. Thie is an education and public awareness specialist with the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota. The Society sponsors Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) training.
“We help explain the connection between brain development and adaptive behaviors in people who have experienced trauma. This training also covers resiliency and how to build these individuals,” said Thei. She and other trainers help participants at meetings like the Lunch & Learn program leave with a better understanding of their role in building a self-healing community.
“As master level ACE trainers, myself and other individuals go out across the state to share this information in about every platform.” said Thie.
“The main purpose of the training is to ensure that the community lay-person as well as professionals working with the community, understand the dynamics that trauma has on an individual and on the community level,” said Thie.
“We provide this training at no charge. It can be modified to fit the needs of any venue, and allows for activities and questions to ensure that the subject matter is absorbed by the attendees. We not only discuss the ACE study, but also dive into understanding the brain development and epigenetics of a person who has experienced trauma,” said Thei.
“We appreciate the resources that Teresa shared and look forward to an electronic version of them to share with our child care providers,” said Nancy Schlichenmayer of The Right Turn.
Each month, people can brown-bag it, and take in a different free presentation. The lunch and learn sessions at The Right Turn are usually held the last Wednesday of the month. The September 25 session’s feature guest will be Kristie Maher from the Discovery Center. “We are always looking for speakers. We welcome agencies or programs to contact us if they would like to share information with child care providers or community members,” said Schlichenmayer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.