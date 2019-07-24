The Right Turn hosts a free Lunch & Learn event every last Wednesday of the month, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. The events are for attendees to build connections and community awareness, and learn about upcoming training opportunities.
“We invite speakers from the community to share resources,” said Nancy Schlichenmayer, with The Right Turn. “No need to register; just show up. Not in Pierre? No problem; let us know that you would like to participate and we will email you a link to join us online.”
The free Lunch & Learn meeting on July 31 features special guest Laura Kelly, children and youth services coordinator from the South Dakota State Library. Bring your own lunch and learn about children’s resources at the SD State Library.
The free Lunch & Learn meeting on Wednesday, August 28, features special guest Teresa Thie from the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota. Bring your own lunch and learn about building resilience in the face of adverse childhood experiences.
Also, The Right Turn has monthly CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) classes. The next class at The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Avenue, Pierre, is August 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information and registration fees, call 773-4755.
