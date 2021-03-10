The blood drive hosted by Pierre Lutheran Memorial on March 9 at Resurrection Lutheran Church brought in 48 units of blood products.

Fifty people volunteered to donate, and 44 were able to do so. Four donors did the Power Red Cells (2RBC) method, which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. Five people volunteered their first time.

Joyce Tipton coordinated the drive, and Kimberly Barrett who assisted.

Vitalant blood services is currently testing all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations for antibodies to COVID-19. If you have such antibodies, Vitalant can produce convalescent plasma to help COVID patients. Antibody testing cannot be used to diagnose current coronavirus infection.

Also, with each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test.

