The Great Josiah, magician extraordinaire, bedazzled a special-invite neighborhood patrons-of-the-arts crowd Thursday evening, July 25.
After the highly-reviewed evening performance, he and sister/assistant, the amazing Aurora, the next morning donated a rousing performance for the benefit of a local daycare.
Josiah, 11, and Aurora, 10, son and daughter of Angel and Deseree Corrales, are the JC/AC Magic Show.
They planned their break-into-the-field performance, complete with individualized invitations to their neighbors. The big draw, the announced ‘grande finale’ to their rousing performance, was to be the brother making his sister disappear.
The crowd, consisting of people from 2-year-olds to senior citizens, arrived in summer attire and sunglasses. A specially-made stage awaited them. Complete with practiced showmanship, the two stage masters brought in audience volunteers to help with the magic. You can’t go wrong with cute kids and amazed mothers as distractions to the slight-of-hand and other magic feats.
After warming up the audience with rope tricks, card tricks and other pieces of magic repertoire, the Abracadabra Duo introduced their more dangerous realm of magic.
“Tricks we didn’t want the little kids from the daycare seeing and trying,” said Josiah. That was the reason for the second, more subdued show the next day for the daycare children: A rope magically slipped through the exposed neck of Aurora. Death-defying Josiah cut his arm in two, then cut himself in half, and, of course, pulled himself back together, to the amazed delight of the audience.
Then the JC/AC Magic Show’s signature closing act was performed -- making Aurora disappear. It was topped only by Josiah actually returning his vanished sister. The family and the Coyote Street neighbors seemed relieved for the reappearance.
“Once, my dad put on a magic show for us kids. Since then, I’ve been reading about and doing magic tricks. It’s a lot of fun,” said Josiah. “At first I was doing just basement shows for our family. We thought we maybe could do that for the neighborhood. Mom helped make that a reality.”
He decided to also do a show for the neighborhood daycare kids, whom he befriended while often playing the ukulele for them.
“For two weeks we prepared. And we built a stage out of wood and cardboard, so we could do the tricks,” said Josiah. “And, we practiced a ton!”
“I don’t know what to do yet, but more shows would be fun,” said Josiah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.