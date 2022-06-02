This week I am grateful for the opportunity to correct a mistake. Life will keep giving you the same lesson over and over again until you have learned from it well enough not to repeat it. So I hope I have learned well enough to stumble into that same situation!
This week’s healthy tip is all about a different type of intensity in the weight room. It’s still a form of High-Intensity Training because the intensity is in simplest terms a rate of perceived exertion.
For example, you may barely lift a barbell with 100 pounds one time or you may be able to lift that same barbell 10 times but the 10th is very difficult. If in both those cases it was a maximal effort to finish that exercise the intensity is high. So your perceived exertion dictates intensity.
In the strictest definition, a workout is supposed to be more intense than activities of daily living. So there is low intensity such as speed walking — walking is an ADL and therefore often does not meet the criteria of a “workout.”
This method will make us all feel an incredible amount of effort. It’s called Dr. Ellington Darden’s 30-10-30 Method.
You might be wondering who the heck is Darden? He is a doctor of physiology, director of research in the nautilus sports medical industry for 20 years, and author of multiple bestsellers. He has experimented with a lot of unique methods to train people and one of his most successful contributions to exercise was the 30-10-30 method.
When performing this method you only have to do one set per muscle group. You can do more if you want but work up to it, and do not overdo it on your first go. Lower the weight for 30 seconds, then do 10 reps at a quick yet safe and controlled speed and finish with a 30-second lowering.
Imagine a squat, you are starting in the standing position and you squat down to your desired depth making the journey down with a 30-second timer. Then do 10 squats in a quick but controlled manner and on the 10th repetition do one more 30-second descent. This is 100 seconds of tension per exercise! Meaning how much time the muscle has to be contracted due to the weight being lifted.
The idea is that this forces your muscles to work harder and optimizes muscular strength, endurance and growth. Things that every gym-goer wants.
Performing exercises in this way also leads to improved bone mineral density, lower body fat percentage, improved mind-muscle connection, improved breath control, joint alignment and enhanced movement patterns. All those benefits lead to better posture and reduced injury risk.
I must warn you it can make you sore, so be careful.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
