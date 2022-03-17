This week I am grateful for others. This week was the seventh anniversary of meeting my other half. If not for others we would all be alone. They provide life context, connection, and meaning. Sometimes it is comforting and even recharging to be alone and connect with yourself like hitting the gym.
In today’s article, I wanted to cover a great way to get your therapy in at the gym and get two tasks done at the same time. I hear it time and time again from many people — I don’t have time to do therapy work at the gym because I am here to do my workout. Well, all exercise is therapy and helping you in some way. The therapy exercises are not as glamorous or as sexy as bench press or hip thrusts, but they are just as important nonetheless.
So how can we turn our therapy into something that’s a little cooler? Super-set, tri-set, or even-quad set exercises.
So many people want to know how to get more out of their time in the gym. Well, I love keeping the intensity high for as long as I can muster. So, I am always doing multiple exercises together. One of the ways I like to do this is putting the therapy exercises in-between two other exercises such as squats, hangs and face pulls.
In this routine, I would do my squats followed by hanging from a pull-up bar to decompress my spine after I just compressed it with all the weight from the squat bar. After hanging, I would use bands or cable machines to do a movement called face-pull. This particular movement can help with shoulder issues from squatting under a bar. And practicing this movement helps keep good form under the bar.
Of course, there are so many amazing therapy exercises out there. The rule of thumb I use is to do something that helps prevent overuse of the muscles in one direction — work on stabilizers or something that improves mobility.
By adding these core components to your routine, you will drastically add years to your quality of life considering the number of orthopedic issues that plague the medical system today.
Let me end with one more example.
I would combine a bench press with a single-leg standing band pull-apart. I love this because the band pull-apart helps build a very strong upper back through both the amount of resistance and the band requires control through a range of motion activating the smaller stabilizers that you just don’t get with other forms of lifting. Then you have to stand on one leg and balance.
We all need better balance in this chaotic world.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
