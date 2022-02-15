Calving season is upon some producers, and coming soon for others. While this is the most exciting time of year for most as they usher newborns into the world, it can have its dark side as well when sickness and death occur.
Of course, calf scours is a primary threat. Unfortunately, it is a complicated issue because it involves a wide range of pathogens that make it tough to control. Scours outbreaks are costly, not only in terms of death loss but also the cost of treatment, the poor performance of sick calves — not only during the sick period but often throughout the remainder of their lives — and time and labor to provide treatment.
Preventing scours is tremendously important to avoid all of this. Scours vaccines are available and can be valuable, but are not always effective because of the wide range of pathogens that are involved.
Adequate cow nutrition during late pregnancy is invaluable. Cows that are in moderate or slightly higher nutritional status — with a 5 or 6 body condition score — produce a larger quantity of better quality colostrum than thin cows. They will also calve with more ease, which leads to less stress on the calf. This will typically lead to calves with more vigor that get up and suckle colostrum sooner in life.
The passive immunity imparted from colostrum is tremendously important to preventing early-calfhood diseases.
Even with substantial passive immunity from a good colostrum dose, a calf’s own immune system is still developing, so keeping calves away from pathogens remains important. There are two elements to this — reducing the pathogen load in the newborn’s environment and minimizing contact with other cattle that carry a pathogen load.
The Sandhills Calving System was developed in Nebraska a number of years ago to utilize these two elements of reducing pathogen contact with newborns. Realizing that scours pathogens are common in the environment, SCS manages the size of the environmental pathogen load and newborn contact with older individuals.
In short, the system involves a series of several calving pastures. All pregnant cows reside in a given pasture at the start of calving. After two weeks, pregnant cows are moved to a new pasture, leaving pairs in the original pasture. For each week or so after that, pregnant cows are repeatedly moved to a new pasture.
The two key elements of SCS are — one, near-term pregnant cows are regularly moved to new pasture so later-born calves are in the cleanest environment, and two, calves are separated by age.
Calf age matters for susceptibility in that older calves are gaining a pathogen load with time. Their immune system is also developing at the same time, so preventing newborn contact with those older calves reduces exposure to that higher pathogen load. Pairs can be mixed in one pasture when calves reach 4 weeks of age.
Another positive facet of this system, as opposed to moving pairs away from a calving pasture, is that dry cows are easier to move than pairs.
Case studies have shown that the adoption of this system has substantially reduced death loss and veterinary costs during the calving season while improving calf performance.
As with any disease situation, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Pregnant cow nutrition and calving season management can play huge roles in limiting early calfhood diseases, especially calf scours.
Ken Olson is a professor and beef specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
