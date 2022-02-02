Manning bowfishes world record salmon

Kyle Manning with his 17.44-pound Bowfishing Association of America state and world record Chinook Salmon.

 Kyle Manning

The South Dakota Bowfishing Association notified Pierre resident Kyle Manning that he is their new state and world record holder for the largest Chinook Salmon.

On Oct. 14, 2021, Manning got a Lake Oahe Chinook Salmon with a certified weight of 17.44 pounds. Manning added that the fish was 36 inches in length and had a girth of 21.25 inches.

Mannings previous personal record was a 16.52 pounder — with a 35.75 inch length — Chinook Salmon that he bowfished in 2020.

The new record was taken a few miles north of the Oahe Dam. Manning used an Oneida Osprey bow with a TNT 4-barb arrow, and retrieved the fish with a MegaMouth line and reel. The fish’s certified weight was done at Lynn’s Dakotamart in Pierre.

“I’ve been bowfishing for eight years now is all,” Manning said. “Generally we go out for rough fish — carp, gar, buffalo — which have no take limits. In the Fall when the salmon are spawning, we give up what we call the rough fish and go after the salmon. Salmon have a limit of five per day.”

Manning had this fish for supper, keeping the photos and certificates as the trophies.

He is currently going through the official procedures with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department to see if this bowfished Chinook Salmon would replace the department’s current record of 17 pounds and 6 ounces. Game, Fish and Parks is looking at the record.

“I would prefer to have my home state — the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks — record,” Manning said.

Del Bartels | 605-224-7301

Reporter Del Bartels, a born and raised South Dakotan and a graduate from Black Hills State University, was the editor of a weekly newspaper for 17 years.

