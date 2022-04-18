Master Gardeners dedicated to helping others with gardening

The local Master Gardeners go through extensive training, all to donate their time and expertise in helping others with gardening.
According to Jan Larson, president of the local group, to be a Master Gardener, a person has to pass a nine-week training program for certification, then complete 50 hours of volunteer work within the next two years, must log in 20 volunteer hours of service every year, and must complete 10 hours of continuing education each year.
“Our local club, Prairie Potters Master Gardeners, has about 25 active members who are actually an extension of the SDSU Extension program,” Larson said. “These members come from Hughes, Stanley, Lyman and Sully counties — anywhere within the general area of Central South Dakota. Our goal is to help with questions that the community has about growing various plants and trees in central South Dakota and share our knowledge of gardening and growing plants by serving as an educational resource to our communities.”
Member Luann Noeske said that many of the members will attend the annual conference in September in Brookings this year — the location changes yearly.
Noeske said that just some of the projects they plan to be involved with in 2022 include:
Farmers Markets in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
Pierre’s Griffin Park entrance flower garden.
Bell Tower Garden on Pierre Street in Pierre.
Butterfly Festival at Oahe Downstream in July.
Noeske said that the group’s Master Gardeners near Onida hold an educational seminar at the Onida school each year. She said that the Vivian Master Gardeners plant large pots and barrels of flowers throughout the town of Vivian.
Noeske said that the Steamboat Park entrance garden was removed last fall for work on the new water treatment plant, and she is not sure if the city plans to reestablish the Steamboat garden or not.
Larson said that the group’s only fundraiser is their annual Plant Sale on May 14, where around 1,000 young plants are provided by the Master Gardeners and local members will answer questions on gardening. She added that, new this year, there will be a variety of educational demonstrations on propagating plants, soil testing and handouts on growing a variety of garden vegetables.
