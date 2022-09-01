It’s that time again — school! I am grateful for our almost free educational system in America. Does it have problems? Sure, but what doesn’t? I am even more grateful for the teachers in Pierre. I hear the school has limited staff and is doing everything it can to keep the kids educated. With that said let’s get a little education on ourselves.
This week’s article is all about squatting. Is there a right way?
Well, it's difficult but yes and no. Your way might be right for you and wrong for someone else. Let's start with the feet and work our way up shall we?
We all should be squatting barefoot or at least near barefoot. These shoes with lifts are only hurting you. Unless you need an extreme range of motion like in a snatch. Wearing shoes with lifts alters the function of the toes, ankles, hips and back. It limits your range of motion making you more immobile and weak.
No air bubbles should ever be worn especially in the gym! It does not provide a stable surface to push against. This is terrible for walking as well.
No one should wear narrow shoes either. Your feet are your support. The wider the better support. Arch support is killing you as well. Feet can be strengthened but not if you support them all the time.
Your arch is the support for your body it doesn’t need support. When you get ready for the squat you will act like your feet are screws and turn your right foot clockwise and the left counterclockwise. And watch the arch. It will get bigger and the muscles will turn on. As you screw the feet into the ground you can also push the knees out a little so that they track over the middle to pinky toes. This tightens up the hips as well, so it’s nice and safe.
Should your toes be straight? This also comes with conditions.
Some people have anteversion some have retroversion, some people have shallow hip sockets some have deep. All of this can be tested and then you can begin to use what body type you have in order to maximize your performance.
Ideally, you should use feet straight or with no more than 15 degrees outward rotation. If you are a powerlifter and want more of a sumo squat or deadlift that’s fine too but know that does not transfer to running sports nearly as effectively.
Learning how to brace the core is also very important. It's called the Valsalva maneuver. You take a good breath in and tighten your abs.
Now creating the proper amount of force internally is important. You don’t need to tighten everything 100 percent for each squat. Use as much force as necessary for that particular lift.
Lastly, always pull the bar down on your back to stabilize the shoulders and back.
Now go play with these tips and let us know how you feel.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
