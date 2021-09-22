Stockton Ellie
Lyman seniors Stockton McClanahan and Ellie Erikson were named Lyman Homecoming King and Queen at the Lyman Coronation at the football field in Presho on Sunday.

The Raiders football team (3-1) will host the New Underwood Tigers (2-1) at the football field in Presho. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

