This week I am grateful for the return of cold weather. Without contrast how do we know what we like? Without the cold how would you know you like the heat, without sadness how would you appreciate the happiness? Life’s contrasting environments are necessary to explore your desires.
This week is all about how to meal prep! There are so many things that go into how to meal prep such as, what foods store easy? What foods can be frozen and be heated without destroying the food? What foods do you like?
So before diving into the food let’s figure out what equipment you may want to have to make cooking easier.
First thing first, get a mandolin if you have the room. They are not that big but shelf space is like gold, we want more but can only have a limited amount of it. This tool will cut down on your cutting. You can slice up a massive amount of veggies very quickly and store them in a container in the fridge.
What about containers? If the container is not exposed to heat it is most likely ok to store foods in them and keep them in the fridge.
Do not store plastic in the freezer. They may be ok for a little bit but eventually, the plastic starts to crack and break. Plastics should never be used in the microwave — microwaves should never be used either. If I don’t have a microwave, I will eat my food cold. At home, I have a small toaster oven to put all my food in.
Start collecting various forms of glass containers. If you have enough you can start storing all the food you need for the week in them and just heat them as you need. If not, then you can take the large amount of food you make and store it in the containers you do have and each night before going to bed you can get your lunch ready in a more suitable container.
Next, get a really good pair of food scissors, and do not use them on anything else! Using scissors to cut meat easily will make the cooking go a little faster, portioning easier and saving time from having to do it with limited lunchtimes. I try to cut them up into bitesize pieces most of the time to make my life easier but you can play with your desired size.
I don’t weigh my food, or count calories because who likes doing that. The trick I use is to only eat non-processed foods, organic veggies, and meats. Meaning how healthy is the veggie or meat? It’s a living creature and it has health markers just like you and me. It needs to be as healthy as possible to give you health.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
