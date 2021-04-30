Today, there exists a civil climate for competition; everyone gets an accolade, winning isn’t everything. Awards go to second, third and just finishing.
There was a time when finishing first was important, deadly important. Ask Alex Hamilton about that.
In Tombstone, Arizona Territory, on Oct. 26, 1881, a shooting contest broke out near the OK Corral. Second place was awarded to the McLaury brothers and Billy Clanton. Their prize was a first-class funeral.
Much has been written about the Earps and the Clantons, but little about the third set of brothers that traded shots with the Earps and Doc Holliday on that cold, blustery afternoon.
Here is their story.
The McLaughry family, originally from Scotland, settled in the Catskill Mountains in 1765, emigrating from Ireland. There they established a residence in Forthright, New York. Robert and Margaret produced 11 children. The two who would gain infamy in Arizona were Robert Finlay, born 1849, and Thomas Clark, born 1853.
Robert moved the family to Iowa in 1857, augmenting his farming with stints as Justice of the Peace. Somewhere along the line, the name morphed into McLaury.
Robert had a penchant for adversarial conduct. Lawsuits and disputes followed him wherever he went. When Margaret died, he married a woman who had 10 children. For a spell, they housed 16 kids.
In 1875, brothers Robert and Tom left for western adventures, following their older brother Will, who had taken to the law profession in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and eventually established a respected practice in Fort Worth, Texas. Rob proved to be the quarrelsome type, having many physical confrontations that, more than once, got him jailed. Probably because of these scrapes, he changed his name to Frank.
Both Tom and Frank (as he would always be referred to) moved on to Texas and reunited with brother Will. Frank and Tom hired on as drovers and joined a drive led by legendary John Chisum, which ended at the Vail ranch in then-Pima County, Arizona Territory.
The brothers stayed and, in 1878, squatted on some land at the confluence of the Babocomari creek and the San Pedro river, near the settlement of Fairbank. They soon struck up a friendship with the Clantons, a clan well known for harboring cattle, mostly Mexican, that they would be hard pressed to produce ownership papers. This friendship would eventually cost the McLaury brothers their lives.
Confrontations build
The germination of trouble with the Earp brothers did not involve stolen cattle, however. The initial confrontation was about stolen Army mules from Camp Rucker. The Army and civilian law followed a trail to the Patterson ranch and the McLaury ranch on the Babocomari. The Patterson brothers, like the Clantons, had unsavory reputations.
The Army and civilian authority (Virgil Earp, deputy U.S. Marshal, and sworn-in deputies Wyatt and Morgan Earp) confronted the ranchers when they found the cross-branded Army mules. A compromise was reached, however the ranchers reneged and did not deliver the mules.
An article in local papers, written by an Army lieutenant, accused the McLaurys. Frank, born with a burr in his britches, responded with his own rancorous letter. The animosity was established between the McLaurys and the Earps.
Over the next two years, the Earps took over the law enforcement of Tombstone and the McLaurys plied their cattle trade, mostly out of the Sulphur Springs Valley east of the silver camp. There were constant complaints by Mexican officials of stolen herds.
The McLaurys, though never directly implicated in any wrong doing, prospered along with the Clantons, selling beef to local butchers. They often hosted known outlaws such as Curly Bill and John Ringo.
Frank acquired a bit of a reputation as a hot head and as an able gun hand. He and Tom had their differences, but remained close. Meanwhile, the Clantons held council with a group of misfits that acquired a lawless reputation of stage robbery.
On Oct. 25, Tom and Ike Clanton rode into Tombstone; Tom’s mission was to settle up with some butchers and buy some supplies, Ike was bent on settling scores with the Earps.
Ike drank all night and was still prowling the streets late the next morning, the 26th. Virgil, town marshal, considering Ike as a loud mouth and a nuisance, disarmed and pistol whipped him.
Iconic gunfight
Tom, upon hearing about the dust-up, went looking for Ike, to get him out of town. Unfortunately, mild-mannered Tom ran into Wyatt Earp, who’s blood was up, given the threats he and his brothers had received for months. Wyatt slapped and pistol-whipped Tom to the ground.
Tom, somewhat dazed, left his pistol at the Capital saloon, as he cared not to run afoul the Earps armed. There was a town ordinance against carrying
firearms, as the subdued Ike was reminded of earlier, and it was obvious the Earps had no more tolerance.
Meanwhile, Billy Clanton and Frank McLaury arrived in town and soon learned of their brothers’ fate. Eventually the McLaurys and the Clanton brothers gathered in an empty lot on Fremont street, along with a couple friends.
The Earps, along with Doc Holliday, got wind of their location and headed to the lot. The rest is legend.
Both McLaurys and Billy Clanton were killed. Ike, who instigated the affair, escaped after the first few shots. Virgil and Morgan Earp were wounded, and a shot creased Holliday’s hip. Wyatt was untouched. Boot Hill got three more residents.
The McLaury story does not end, however. Brother Will came from Fort Worth and lent his services to the prosecution of the Earps and Holliday. They were exonerated.
Will stuck around and did his best to to plague the Earps. It is quite possible he funded some of the gang that bushwhacked Virgil in December and killed Morgan in March of ‘82.
Frank is often named by historians as the first to pull a pistol at the iconic gunfight. Poor Tom and Billy Clanton were victims of their brothers’ aggression.
As these things often played out in the West, the ranchers were no match for their experienced adversaries, who did not blink or draw a breath.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western writer, lecturer and researcher. He can be contacted at scottdyke65@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.