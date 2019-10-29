Mertes earns berth on All State Orchestra

After an extremely competitive process, T.F. Riggs High School junior Emily Mertes auditioned in Huron, was selected, and will represent the Pierre/Fort Pierre area as a violinist in the All-State Orchestra. The All-State concert is in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center this Saturday evening, Nov. 2.
It has been 45 years since a student violinist from the capital city has earned a berth in the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s All-State Chorus & Orchestra.
“To say I’m elated is an understatement,” said Moriah Gross, founder and executive director of the Pierre Youth Orchestra. “Emily has been working very hard since she moved here from Rapid City this summer. Lessons, two to three hours of daily practice, workshops and preparatory events in Aberdeen as well as Huron, were done, in addition to studying for the terminology test. The audition material is very challenging. It is at a collegiate level if not professional.”
Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen is Mertes’ band director at Riggs. “I’m very grateful to Mrs. Jensen for her support,” said Gross. “She was there every step of the way for guidance and encouragement. We do not have a strings program in our school district, so fellow music teachers have to work creatively alongside each other to help make Emily’s dream a reality. Rodd Bauck, T.F. Riggs band director, recently featured Emily at one of the school’s choir concerts. While I had to be away, Beth Neitzert, who teaches orchestra at the Huron Public School District, held lessons with Emily via FaceTime. Technology is such an awesome tool for educators. Emily didn’t miss a beat.”
Mertes is the daughter of Barry and Stacy Mertes.”Emily had a big life transition with her move from the Hills,” said Gross. “The Rapid City strings program has produced amazing talent for almost a century. Emily and her dad met with me before they came to visit our community. There would be challenges, but I know how welcoming folks are here and that assistance would be provided in any way. Every day I saw Emily she had a smile and was ready to learn. That attitude and discipline is what other students should emulate. In addition to her other activities, Emily finds time to be a private violin instructor for children. I know her little students adore her.”
The members of the South Dakota All-State Orchestra are selected each fall by competitive auditions at three sites around the state. A full symphony orchestra is then selected from among the best musicians in South Dakota. This year’s orchestra has 156 musicians representing 28 schools. The concert will be aired on the South Dakota Public Broadcasting System.
