After coronavirus interruptions, the United Methodist Church wrapped up its 2021 Confirmation Class on April 18.
“Confirmation is not really an end to learning about Jesus, God and the church, but simply a major milestone in living as a Christian. After Confirmation, youth are encouraged to continue growing in relationship with God through youth groups, worship attendance, summer church camps, regional and national youth events, bible studies and mission work,” confirmation co-leader Beata Ferris said.
Youth ages were from sixth through eighth grade. Confirmation is usually held every year, though the Spring 2020 conclusionatory event was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Often children are baptized into the Christian faith as babies, and their parents promise to raise them as Christians and teach them about Jesus,” Ferris said. “When youth are teenagers, they are encouraged to claim belief and faith in God for themselves. Confirmation class teaches youth about the Christian faith and how to live as a Christian.”
For a long time now, confirmation is not just hard studies and rote memory. As the church continue to reach out, lessons for even adults can be taught in enjoyable ways.
“We played games to help introduce lessons or major themes. We made silly crafts to help students have hands-on experiences with the topics being taught,” Ferris said. “Students learned how to use their Bibles and look up scripture verses, and students had mini-homework assignments each week. The assignments were usually talking about what we learned that week with their parents/guardians.”
Faith is a personal freedom of will, though many things concerning faith are meant to be public.
“Confirmation is the public act of claiming the faith for themselves and an opportunity for the Church to affirm and support the youth in their faith journey. Confirmation is a public act of professing faith in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior,” Ferris said. “After Confirmation, youth have the option to become full members of the United Methodist Church, but it is not mandatory. A youth can confirm their faith in Jesus Christ and not join the church, although most of our Confirmands do join the church on their Confirmation day,” Ferris said.
Life sometimes gets in the way of living.
“Unfortunately, we often see youth involvement in church decrease after confirmation, due to the business of their lives as they move into high school and other activities,” Ferris said. “We are always here to guide and support our youth as they grow in faith. And, all young people, and their families, in the community are always welcome at our church.”
The students and instructors and others met for eight weeks, on Sunday evenings for two hours from 5-7 p.m., at the church from Feb. 21 to April 18 — Easter Sunday excluded. The confirmation students’ families took turns providing the class’ meal each week.
“I love to see when the youth make the connection between the teachings of Jesus so many years ago to their current lives,” Ferris said. “It is awesome when the youth see that Jesus is not just some dude from centuries ago teaching to people back then, and that his teachings have relevance and meaning in our lives today. I grow in my faith and relationship with God by working with our Confirmation students. I feel it is a privilege to be on a faith journey with them.”
With COVID lessening up, the Pierre First United Methodist Church, at 117 N. Central Ave., provides limited in-person services, but holds broadcasts.
