On his 71st birthday, Pierre’s Jay Mickelson retired from a teaching career that spanned nearly five decades. Less than a year later, he returned to the classroom.
“I love teaching,” Mickelson said on Tuesday.
Since retiring in May 2019 after 49 years with Pierre School District, he has substituted for English, band, chorus, history, economics and, most recently, auto mechanics.
“It was really good,” the 74-year-old said about the auto mechanics class. “Of course we were talking about diesel mechanics and I was able to talk about Rudolph Diesel, (the German inventor of the diesel engine), and that the first diesel fuel was made from coal dust and how the really old diesel motors had to be started with gas engines.
“That was all new to the students,” he said.
During his career, “Mr. Mick” figured he has taught about 5,000 students, some from three generations of families.
He took Pierre students and their families on summer trips to Europe, organized 45 Latin banquets and a dozen or so German banquets, served as the middle school theater director for several years and helped with the Love Feast to raise money for scholarships. The latter featured dishes from around the world, served on elegant China with entertainment between courses from students.
The Riggs National Honor Society named Mickelson Teacher of the Year in 1978, 2001 and 2011. He received the 2013 Distinguished Achievement in the Humanities Award and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Region 6 Teacher of the Year award in 2008.
“I really can’t say enough good about him,” 2018 Riggs graduate Judah McKinley said Tuesday.
A senior at Northern State University in Aberdeen who will graduate in December after completing his student teaching at Riggs, McKinley had Mickelson for English during his sophomore year.
“I am looking into being an English teacher and he inspired me,” the 22-year-old said. “We can learn so much about life through our teachers. He really exemplified that.”
Mickelson remembers at age 3 when someone asked him what he planned to be.
“I proudly said ‘I’m going to be a preacher and a teacher.’”
A native of Mobridge, Mickelson spent his senior year in Germany as an exchange student before going to University of South Dakota, where he met his wife, Bev, and earned a bachelor’s in German, Latin, history and education. During the summer of 1968, Jay and Bev Mickelson participated in an intensive German program at Portland State, where they could only speak German.
Pierre hired Jay Mickelson in the fall of 1971 at $6,000 a year. Over the years, he taught at T.F. Riggs High School and Georgia Morse Middle school. Subjects included Latin, German, classical Greek and Roman mythology, U.S. history and English. He also taught freshman college courses in Western Civilization, German, Korean, English composition and the music of Johann Sebastian Bach.
Over the years, he noticed a change in student behavior, which he believes is because their families do not go to church. Also, students are more sexually aware at a younger age because of access to computers.
Reasons for retiring one year prior to a milestone of 50 years is that Mickelson struggles with dry-eye, which makes reading on the computer and handwritten assignments difficult. He’s thankful he left before the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
Bev Mickelson said she would’ve never asked her husband of 48 years to retire sooner.
“I wouldn’t have stopped him from teaching,” she said. “I don’t think we would’ve been married much longer.”
After college, Bev Mickelson taught German and U.S. History in the Pierre School District, but left in 1978 to raise the couple’s two children. The 75-year-old worked for the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs for 38 years and retired in 2010 after working as the receptionist for former Gov. Mike Rounds.
The couple’s daughter, Allison Mickelson lives in Glasgow, Scotland, where she works as an actress and in a sandwich shop, teaches acting to children and reads to stroke victims.
The Mickelsons’ son, Drew, ranches on a farm near Conde and delivers propane. He has three children.
