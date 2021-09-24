As previously established in my July 16 column, Marvel can go back to one blockbuster a year as far as I care. Not so for the Capital Journal's publisher, Jeffrey Hartley, the man who signs my checks and keeps a glowing model of Tony Stark's electromagnet implant in his office, just in case.
So because Marvel recently made its approximately 42,176th -- an obvious exaggeration -- addition to the Cinematic Universe, and because he feels he will give an MCU entry fairer treatment than I will, Jeff will bring you today's review of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." But all one of you (hi, Mom) who enjoy my kindling-dry, nearly British humor shouldn't despair. I'm still bringing you my usual three reviews.
This week’s movies are “Cry Macho,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Kate” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
"Cry Macho," (Pierre 123 State Theatre, HBO Max)
The gods are aging. Lumet is gone, as is Kubrick, as is Forman. Ridley Scott is 83, Coppola 82, Scorsese 78, Paul Schrader 75 and Spielberg 74. That's not to say they've gotten any less talented with age, just that they won't be around forever, and that what time they have left is hopefully filled with excellence.
Clint Eastwood, at 91, should probably hang it up. "The Mule" and "American Sniper" were fascinating stories of true American life. "Richard Jewell" showed cracks in the foundation. Jewell's story absolutely needed to be told, though without the disgusting stereotype of a female reporter offering sex to a source.
The point is, Eastwood has made his mark on American cinema. He has nothing left to prove to us. Why he tries so hard to do so with "Cry Macho" is a mystery.
The film is beautifully shot around New Mexico and set to a moving score, but what it has to say beyond the fact that life is tough, being macho is overrated and men do strange things is another mystery. The late-70s setting is appropriate, and I understand that Eastwood's Mike Milo needed to be retired from his life in rodeo. But frankly, a caper featuring Eastwood heading to Mexico to find a man's son for pay would be significantly more believable if it had been shot, still with Eastwood, in the late-70s. Mike's mark: 62/100.
"Dear Evan Hansen," (Pierre 123 State Theatre)
I hate musicals. That's not to say I don't enjoy the stage. I love watching and reading plays more than the next guy, guaranteed. But "Dear Evan Hansen" is a musical.
This isn't a disqualification, merely a statement of fact that has something to do with my own biases. Just getting that out of the way.
Being on the Pierre and Stanley County education beat, I spend some time in local high schools. Ben Platt, player of the titular role and per my research 26 years old when principal photography on "DEH" began, looks and acts about as much like an American high school student circa 2021 as my late Ukrainian great-grandmother did in her final years, may God rest her soul. Strike one.
I've been in therapy for anxiety and depression since age 16. Everyone experiences it differently. No one experiences it anything close to Platt's Hansen, who more closely resembles Steve Carell's "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" man-child than any existing socially anxious high school student. It could be argued that "DEH" isn't shooting to portray just any case of anxiety; it could be better argued that Hansen's need to sing any more cohesive dialogue than "I'm sorry" is a unique plot point and commentary on how tough it can be to say the right thing between the hours of 9 and 3 in secondary school. Platt can indeed sing, and "DEH"'s songs are well-constructed enough, but the dialogue in between each is as wooden as a Louisville Slugger bashing a redwood over and over.
On the whole, the film is a cloudy, canned soup of every high-school-is-super-serious-guys stereotype under the sun. It can and will be forgotten until 2029 brings around top-10 lists of reasons why the '20s were decidedly not roaring, and it should be. Mike's mark: 10/100.
"Kate," (Netflix)
Mary Elizabeth Winstead might very well be America's coolest actress. She was easily the best choice for Ramona Flowers in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World." She was the lone bright spot in 2011's CGIed-to-death "The Thing" prequel. She was far and away the best character in a third season of "Fargo" that was packed full of great ones.
But as with "The Thing," Winstead stands alone in "Kate" (the fact that her character's name in the former was Kate Lloyd was not lost on me). Even with Woody Harrelson as her mentor, the titular expert assassin is all we have to guide us through a neon-soaked, decidedly "Kill Bill"-like plot that doesn't have the breathing room of Beatrix Kiddo's plight.
Furthermore, I found in my research of "Kate" the existence of "D.O.A.," a 1950 noir now in the public domain. Starring Oscar-winner Edmond O'Brien, "D.O.A." follows a man who tries to find out why he has, like Kate, been poisoned. The films end with similar conclusions I won't disclose here, only to say they are similar enough to suggest "D.O.A.'s" direct influence on "Kate."
"Kate" has style, no doubt about it. Winstead is great, and action abounds. But ingenuity is a virtue, and it's nowhere to be found here. Mike's mark: 56/100.
Jeff at the Movies
When I asked our managing editor, Jorge Encinas, when we were going to do a movie review for “Shang-Chi,” he did what any smart, resourceful editor would do -- asked me to do it.
I was only happy to oblige since I'm 100 percent certain I'm the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe fan in our community. Except for this movie -- since I only saw it on Sunday -- I can quote many of the lines from just about any Marvel movie made and have easily watched each one 10 times or more.
This review is spoiler-free as the movie has only been out for about three weeks, and the crowd at the theater was still pretty good.
“Shang-Chi,” (Pierre 123 State Theatre)
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Rings” is definitely a Marvel movie and has all the things you've come to love about them and so much more.
Shang-Chi isn't one of the most recognizable Marvel Comics characters -- he first appeared in Marvel Special Edition No. 15 in 1973 and didn't have his own solo title until June 1983. He has appeared in several other titles since then along with various special editions.
The movie stars Simu Liu As Shang-Chi, but he is best known for playing Jung in “Kim's Convenience.” He does an excellent job in the starring role of Shang-Chi along with everyone else, including Awkwafina as Katy -- she is awesome.
This movie is the right mix of action, drama, sci-fi and fantasy. The two hours and 12 minutes it takes to tell this story fly by which is always a good sign for a movie. And it is not surprising the special effects are sensational -- what do you expect from Marvel? -- but the story is equally as good.
There is one mid-credit scene and a post-credit scene and both suggest a possible role going forward in the MCU for Shang-Chi, Katy and Shang-Chi's sister. There are special appearances in these credit scenes by a couple of Avengers as well -- that's all I can say about that. At the end of the credits it does say that "Shang-Chi will return."
If you're a Marvel fan you will definitely love this film. And even if you're not a fan, the story alone will make it worth your while.
As I said earlier, I'm a huge Marvel fan so I have to admit I'm prejudiced when rating their movies. Even with trying hard to rein me in, it’s still a 4.5-star movie.
I had two other critics with me -- also known as my wife and daughter. Neither of them is close to being the Marvel fan I am, so I thought I could balance this review a little if I shared their take as well.
Critic 1 (Jeff) -- Fantastic! I'm giving it 4.5 stars and it ranks in my top 10 Marvel movies.
Critic 2 (Kathy) -- "I enjoyed the movie very much and it had the right amount of comedy which I really liked. I'm giving it 3.5 stars."
Critic 3 (Miranda) -- "I really liked the back story on Shang-Chi and how it shaped who he was in the movie. I'm giving it 4.8 stars."
It's rated PG-13 for mild violence, profanity and some intense sci-fi/fantasy scenes. Jeff’s mark 90/100.
